US Open 2019, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu Final: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 10 // 07 Sep 2019, 21:44 IST

Serena is chasing her 24th Grand Slam title again

For the 6-time US Open champion Serena Williams, there is history impatiently waiting to be achieved. She has had her fair share of difficulties in all the finals she has played ever since she returned from her maternity leave. With the last Grand Slam win coming in 2017, Serena's long pursuit for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title has long been amiss. In her tenth appearance at a US Open final, the 37-year-old mother has given herself a chance to grab the elusive 24th Major title after handing a crushing defeat to the talented Elina Svitolina.

After the dramatic 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka, where the crowd turned hostile and things became controversial, it's time for Serena to make amends. She has lost only 17 games in her last four matches and needless to say, she was ruthless against Wang Qiang and Elina Svitolina, both of whom can be dangerous opponents. Serena's form is sharp and polished and she is yet again, eager to get her hands on a 24th Major, provided the pressure does not get to her like it did on the 3 previous occasions.

On the other hand, we have the 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu who is enjoying a phenomenal season on the court. Having ascended to the limelight in the US Open, the teenager also defeated former World Number 1 Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets. Although she was briefly bothered by Taylor Townsend and Elise Mertens during the latter stages of the tournament, it was with Belinda Bencic that things got really tense. Andreescu is showing a lot of promise and her tactics of attack and defense are equally good.

That said, Serena Williams is not just any opponent. The duo have only played each other once, briefly, because Serena retired with an injury during the Rogers Cup final. Andreescu, idolizes the 23-Grand Slam champion.

But the question that remains is if she can produce the best tennis of her life to stun Serena and win the US Open. Serena should not be bothered about this very much owing to the range of experience she has had in finals.

All we need to do now is patiently wait for history to unfold. Either Andreescu will stun Serena and become a champion in her first Grand Slam final ever or the 37-year old Williams will finally be able to share the pedestal with Margaret Court's 24 Slams and reassert her dominance.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [8] Serena Williams v [15] Bianca Andreescu on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 1:30 a.m IST on September 8, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.