US Open 2019, Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang Quarter-finals: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more 

Chasing her 24th Grand Slam, Serena Williams has had a pretty straightforward outing so far at this year's US Open. What suggested a minor hiccup in her fourth-round encounter against Croatia's Petra Martic with Williams hurting her ankle during the match was soon sidestepped as she won it in straight sets. Tending to her ankle roll on priority by taking a medical timeout, Williams ensured there wasn't much danger when she came back from the time-out to seal the match in 6-3, 6-4.

After last year's dramatic US Open final against Naomi Osaka, Serena has had a quiet and undramatic outing so far, considering that she had to play a fellow former champion and World Number 1, Maria Sharapova in the opening round.

This match was followed by a rather difficult one where teenage wildcard player, Caty McNally briefly bothered the 37-year-old Williams, pushing her to 3 sets. It was an easier affair against Karolina Muchova and Martic, and Serena seems more than ready to take on Chinese quarter-finalist Qiang Wang now.

This will be the first meeting between the duo and the 27-year-old Wang is looking in sharp form after having had a brilliant year on the circuit. She has given some promising performances on hard courts as she gathered titles in Nanchang and Guangzhou last year and reached the finals of Hong Kong and Zhuhai.

She even made it to the semi-finals of the Premier-5 Wuhan Open and Premier Mandatory China Open in Beijing in 2018, beating opponents like Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka en route.

Wang has continued to hit the ball with that same conviction as she notched up straight-sets wins over Caroline Dolehide, Alison van Uytvanck, Fiona Ferro and Ashleigh Barty at this US Open. But having defeated the former World Number 1 Barty in convincing fashion must have given her a boost and she will be ready for the Williams' challenge too.

Things are leaning towards Williams here but it won't be a surprising thing if Wang adds an element of surprise and drama tonight by snatching a set from the 6-time US Open champion.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [8] Serena Williams v [18] Qiang Wang on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 4:30 a.m IST on September 4, 2019

