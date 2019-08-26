US Open 2019: Sevastova eases past Bouchard into second round

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 26 Aug 2019, 22:55 IST

2019 US Open - Day 1

Errors flowed off the racquet of Eugenie Bouchard which were the key to victory for Anastasija Sevastova who began her US Open campaign with a win. Staying focused and aggressive helped her create problems for Bouchard, who went down swinging on Court Five at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Canadian produced 27 unforced errors and struggled on second serve, effectively handing the Latvian a victory.

The two were meeting for the fourth time, with the Latvian boasting the better head to head record.

Sevastova started strongly, holding serve and then picking up a break to love. She then consolidated it with another hold, taking a 3-0 lead. The struggles for Bouchard continued as she missed simple forehands to concede yet another game. Just when it looked like the set was all but over, Bouchard clawed her way back to secure a break.

She then produced a great service game to inch closer at 4-2. However, Sevastova fought hard to steady the ship and take a 5-2 lead in the set.

Bouchard had found some rhythm and another hold meant Sevastova had to serve for the set. However, the Latvian held firm, giving Bouchard just a point and putting the first to bed in 35 minutes.

She then broke Bouchard to open the second set but faltered on her own serve, giving Bouchard a window of opportunity to clinch the break. A string of unforced errors off the Canadian's racquet handed Sevastova the break back though and she then held to love to take a 3-1 lead.

Excitement on Court 5!



2018 #USOpen semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova is through to R2 after defeating Bouchard 6-3, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/1wqtAaCiif — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2019

Bouchard stayed with the Latvian, producing a decent service game but a key hold for the Latvian gave her a 5-3 advantage. Drawing errors off the Canadian's racquet, Sevastova produced two match points and converted on the second attempt to seal a win in 1 hour and 14 minutes.

The 29-year-old will face either Poland’s Iga Swiatek or Serbia's Ivana Jorovic in the next round.