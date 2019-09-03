US Open 2019, Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev Quarter-finals: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Stan Wawrinka

It was difficult to believe our eyes when Stan Wawrinka dominated defending champion Novak Djokovic in a surprising fourth-round match. The 23rd seed looked like he was on fire when he played some incredible tennis to give a solid performance in the first two sets. Although it was heartbreaking to see Djokovic finding it difficult to match the shots owing to his pressing shoulder injury, nobody could have found a flaw with Stan Wawrinka's game either.

Having struggled since his surgery in 2017, Stan is aspiring to make a comeback and his performance against the 3-time US Open champion Djokovic was enough evidence of that. Known for being all kinds of unpredictable, Wawrinka did not give occasion to the usually gritty Serb to pull off any of his staple tricks.

Ultimately, after being broken in the third game of the third set, Djokovic retired and Wawrinka found himself in the quarters for the fifth time in his last six appearances. After getting through in 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 (ret.), Wawrinka set up a date with hardcourt specialist Daniil Medvedev.

En route to the quarter-finals, the 3-time Grand Slam winner showcased some quality tennis by defeating Jannik Sinner, Jeremy Chardy, Paolo Lorenzi and eventually Djokovic. Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, has been the talking point of the hard court season.

Currently, the 23-year-old Russian player is enjoying a 10-match winning streak after winning the Cincinnati Masters, like a fairytale. Medvedev has showed promise and is playing clever tennis which can be tricky for Stan. Considering how Medvedev is seasoned and very much in-form, it would be a mistake to underestimate the 5th seed.

To Wawrinka's discredit, the Russian has even won their lone encounter at Wimbledon in 2017, albeit in four sets. However, he seems to be suffering a blip in form momentarily after giving a few patchy performances against Hugo Dellien, Feliciano Lopez and German qualifier, Dominik Koepfer.

Other than that, he has also been heading the controversy tabloids after being fined for using an offensive gesture during the match. All that said and done, it will be a nail-biting spectacle for sure.

Medvedev is sure to overcome his cramps and play his best tennis to head to the semi-finals. However, the obstacle of Stan Wawrinka looms large and the Swiss is impatient and hungry for more this time. It'll be a thrilling encounter but the experienced Swiss might just end Medvedev's 10-match winning streak today.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [5] Daniil Medvedev v [23] Stan Wawrinka on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 11pm IST on September 3, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.