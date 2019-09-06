US Open 2019 Women's final: Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu, preview and prediction

Serena Williams(L) and Bianca Andreescu at Toronto Masters trophy presentation

37-year old American superstar Serena Williams will be eager to pen her name down in history books as she eyes a record-equaling 24th Major of her career in the upcoming final of the 2019 US Open.

In the title clash, the six-time US Open champion meets an exuberant, dynamic Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, with the youngster's rise forming a major part of the story of women’s tennis so far this year.

For those who all had doubts over Serena’s movements on the court at the age of 37, she seems to have answered all those doubts emphatically with a dominant and authoritative win over the dangerous Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in about an hour and 10 minutes in her semi-final round to book a spot in the final at New York for staggering 10th time in her career.

While Serena cruised towards her final in a rush, her 19-year old opponent Andreescu had to work hard for over two hours to overcome the resilient Belinda Bencic in their second semi-final of the night. The hard-fought first set was decided by the tie-break as Andreescu prevailed to win the set 7-6(7-3).

2019 US Open - Bianca Andreescu's winning moment

After trailing 2-5 in the second set, a deciding set well and truly on the cards. However, Bianca again worked her magic, showing the tennis world what she is made up of to close the set 7-5 and in the process, advanced to her first-ever Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory in the semi-final clash.

The upcoming Williams-Andreescu US Open final is a rematch of their final at Toronto just a month ago where Serena, unfortunately, had to retire owing to back spasms in the first set, thereby handing the match and the title to the Canadian teen.

At this year’s US Open, in her journey towards the title clash, the Canadian teen Andreescu has shown tremendous character, grit and resilience to work her way through tough opponents and tough moments throughout the course of the tournament so far and would draw a huge level of confidence from her hard-fought straight-sets victory over Bencic in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Serena has said smoothly in her path to the finals. Except for her second round encounter against another teenager Caty McNally where she was pushed to the brink for about a set and a half, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion has enjoyed a good run thus far.

With a resounding victory over Svitolina in the semis, the 37-year old American now starts as a heavy favourite to win the title at this year’s US Open to catch up with Margaret Court’s long-standing record of 24 career Majors.

Andreescu, on the other hand, has won titles at Indian wells and Toronto this year and with a maiden berth in a final of a Major now, the Canadian is living the dream so far in 2019 and will look forward at giving her best shot as she faces the most decorated player of women’s tennis in the finals of US Open on Saturday.

2019 US Open - Can Serena Williams finally win her record-equaling 24th Major?

Just like this year, Serena was dominant and had all the momentum with her in the lead up to her title clash last year too, but she blinked in the controversial final against Naomi Osaka in 2018.

After her famous win over her sister Venus Williams in the final of Australian Open 2017, the American has choked in three subsequent finals at the Majors including her most recent loss to Simona Halep at Wimbledon a little earlier this year.

Can Serena hold firm this time around to end her Grand Slam drought or will Andreescu enjoy her biggest day to upset the legend of women’s tennis?

In a battle between generations, it would be intriguing to witness how the story of the women’s final at this year’s US Open unfolds under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win her record-equaling 24th Major in straight sets.