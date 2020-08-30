US Open 2020: Adrian Mannarino vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Adrian Mannarino vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Round of 128

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12.30 pm EDT, 10 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Adrian Mannarino vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Adrian Mannarino opens his 2020 US Open campaign against Lorenzo Sonego.

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino opens his campaign at the 2020 US Open against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Both Adrian Mannarino and Lorenzo Sonego are arriving at the US Open after Round-of-64 exits at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters last week. While Mannarino went down to John Millman in three sets, Sonego fell to a straight-set defeat against Tennys Sandgren.

Adrian Mannarino, currently ranked number 38, won the Monterrey Challenger where he was the top seed. However, he has had a tough 2020 so far. The Frenchman has won just two out of his 10 matches on the ATP Tour, this season with his most recent win coming in the opening round in Acapulco.

Sonego, meanwhile, is at a career-high ranking of number 46. While he too has a negative win-loss ratio this year (2-7), he managed to win ten consecutive exhibition matches in Italy before tennis resumed after the COVID-19 outbreak. Those run of games, combined with his ranking and previous results against Adrian Mannarino, will infuse Sonego with confidence ahead of the pair's first-round clash at Flushing Meadows.

Adrian Mannarino vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Lorenzo Sonego has a perfect record against his 2020 US Open first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino.

While Sonego is ranked lower than Adrian Mannarino, he has a 100% record against the Frenchman so far. In two meetings between the pair, Sonego has emerged triumphant on both occasions.

In their first encounter in the Round of 64 at the Rome Masters in 2018, Sonego fought from a set down to beat Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3. In his next meeting with the Frenchman in the Antalya Open last year, Sonego staged another comeback to claim a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 win.

Adrian Mannarino vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Adrian Mannarino

The factor that might have a big say in the pair's third meeting could be the best-of-five aspect of the contest. Since Adrian Mannarino and Lorenzo Sonego have never locked horns at a Grand Slam before, it will be interesting to see if the Frenchman is able to reduce arrears in the pair's head-to-head rivalry.

Djokovic. Osaka. Kerber. Zverev. 🤩



Day 1 action on Monday of the #USOpen is going to be LOADED.



Full schedule ➡️ https://t.co/gd5hLvkPXH pic.twitter.com/vRQ604EcR3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2020

Mannarino has made it to the second round of the US Open only once in his last four appearances while Sonego has done it both times he qualified for the tournament.

The Frenchman has a good chance of winning the match if it goes five sets because since 2016, he has won all four Grand-Slam five-set matches he's appeared in. However, Sonego could extend his perfect record against Adrian Mannarino if the pair's latest encounter does not go the distance.

Prediction: Lorenzo Sonego to win in four sets.