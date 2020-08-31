US Open 2020: Alex de Minaur vs Andrej Martin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alex De Minaur vs Andrej Martin

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 5 PM EDT, 4:30 AM IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Alex de Minaur vs Andrej Martin preview

Alex de Minaur

21st-seed Alex de Minaur opens his campaign at the 2020 US Open against Slovakia's Andrej Martin.

The Australian started his season at the inaugural ATP Cup where he won two matches before losing the next two. He followed that up by making a first-round exit in Acapulco, before the COVID-19 outbreak forced a suspension of the tour.

On his return to competitive action at the Cincinnati Masters last week, the World No. 28 lost to eventual quarterfinalist Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets in the first round.

Andrej Martin, meanwhile, kicked off his season by making successive semifinals - at the Punte del Este Challenger in Uruguay and the ATP 250 Cordoba Open. He then fell in the opening round at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Santiago.

Martin will make his first appearance at the US Open since a first-round exit in 2013. He is yet to win a Grand Slam match outside Roland Garros (two wins in 2016).

Alex de Minaur vs Andrej Martin head-to-head

Alex de Minaur

Alex de Minaur and Andrej Martin have never met in a competitive match before, so their head-to-head rivalry currently stands at 0-0.

Alex de Minaur vs Andrej Martin prediction

Alex De Minaur

Alex de Minaur recorded three of his five match wins at the US Open last year, as he made his way to the fourth round (lost to Grigor Dimitrov).

Hands up!



Grigor Dimitrov swipes aside Alex De Minaur 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first career QF in Flushing Meadows.@GrigorDimitrov | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/sVBkgX7Cpe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019

The 21-year-old Australian has shown steady improvement in his performances at Flushing Meadows over the years. De Minaur lost in the first round on his US Open debut in 2017, and made the second round a year later.

Despite being nine years younger than his first-round opponent Andrej Martin, De Minaur has won 10 more matches in Majors compared to the Slovakian's tally of two.

Alex de Minaur's superior experience and big-match pedigree should in all likelihood see him through to the next round. The Aussie would be looking to reach another second week at a Grand Slam and venture beyond the fourth round for the first time.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.