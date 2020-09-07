US Open 2020: Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospsil

Date: 8 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Vasek Pospisil

World No. 28 Alex de Minaur will attempt to register his career-best US Open showing when he takes on unseeded Vasek Pospisil in the fourth round on Monday.

After losing his opening match at the Cincinnati Masters, De Minaur seems to have found his range at the 2020 US Open. The Aussie showed great shot selection and returning in a four-set victory over veteran player Richard Gasquet, and followed that up with a tenacious five-set win against Karen Khachanov.

De Minaur trailed the Russian by two-sets-to-one at one point, and seemed to have lost control of his emotions. But he then showed immense mental fortitude to win the next two sets and reach the second week of the New York Slam for the second consecutive year.

Vasek Pospisil meanwhile showed tremendous mental strength too as he took out World No. 11 Roberto Bautista Agut in five sets to reach the fourth round. The Canadian has been hampered by injuries for a large part of his career, but showed signs of a resurgence at the tail-end of the 2019 season.

Pospisil has only gotten better in 2020, defeating the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic over the course of the season. The big-serving Canadian will try to continue his comeback story at Flushing Meadows when he meets Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Alex de Minaur has never lost to Vasek Pospisil

Alex de Minaur leads Vasek Pospisil by a margin of 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their most recent encounter came at Shanghai in 2018, which De Minaur won in straight sets.

The pair also met at the Citi Open in the same year, where De Minaur won in three sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Vasek Pospisil has been playing some inspiring tennis

Alex de Minaur has, as always, shown incredible agility and foot-speed during his 2020 USO campaign. Unexpectedly, however, the Aussie has also showcased plenty of firepower off the ground.

De Minaur pummeled 42 winners against Khachanov in his last match, which was surprising given how underpowered the World No. 28 seems on paper.

Vasek Pospisil on the other hand has done what he usually does. The Canadian has served big, played some quick-strike tennis and hung tight in the clutch moments.

Pospisil has been particularly impressive on his serve, saving 11 of the 16 break points he has faced in his last two matches.

The World No. 94 will have to keep up his clutchness on serve against De Minaur, who is well-known for directing his returns with pinpoint accuracy. The Aussie's consistency from the baseline could also trouble Pospisil, who is not very comfortable in long rallies.

Prediction: Alex de Minaur to win in four sets.