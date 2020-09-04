US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 2 pm EDT, 11.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney + Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Adrian Mannarino has an unorthodox playing style

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev has been playing some great tennis at Flushing Meadows this week, and looks like one of the favourites to go deep in the event. The German will look to confirm his place in the second week when he takes on Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

The Next Gen star has shrugged off his early-season blues in fine style, using the lockdown period to get an edge over his peers. Zverev hired Spanish veteran David Ferrer as his coach a couple of months ago, and the changes in his game since then have been evident.

After beating Kevin Anderson in a gritty four-setter, Zverev was again made to work against 19-year-old Brandon Nakashima. But the German showed off his easy power from the baseline, coming out on top in the long rallies with aplomb.

The World No. 7 did suffer the yips on his second serve again, but amped up on the first serve as he blazed 24 aces past the American youngster.

Adrian Mannarino will be the next obstacle in Zverev's bid to reach the second week of the US Open for only the second time in his career, and the Frenchman might end up testing the mercurial 23-year old's patience.

In his second round match against Jack Sock, Mannarino was extremely solid from the baseline. He struck 38 winners past the American at the expense of just 12 unforced errors.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Adrian Mannarino plays a backhand

Alexander Zverev leads the head-to-head against Adrian Mannarino by a margin of 2-0, but has not played the Frenchman in the last three years.

Zverev beat Mannarino most recently at s'Hertogenbosch in 2017, winning in straight sets. The German also won the battle at the 2016 Stockholm Open, when he was just taking baby steps on the ATP tour.

Alexander Zverev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Alexander Zverev hit 10 double faults in his second round match

Adrian Mannarino has a tricky game, with the ability to manipulate the pace of any rally with his flat forehand. The Frenchman also boasts of deft touch and a well-disguised drop shot, which will be key in moving his German opponent around the court.

Alexander Zverev, however, has enough experience and firepower to deal with unorthodox playing styles.

The World No. 7 has been hitting a big ball at Flushing Meadows this week. The training with Ferrer seems to be working wonders, as Zverev has left behind his 2019 woes and been able to drill forehand winners both cross-court and inside out.

Zverev's chances of winning without hassle will depend on his second serve, which has produced 28 double faults in this tournament already. But as long as the German strikes his kill shots with confidence, he would not have much to worry about on Friday.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets.