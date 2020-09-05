Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 6 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Germany's Number 5 seed Alexander Zverev takes on Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, in the fourth round of the 2020 US Open.

Zverev's third round match against Adrian Mannarino looked too close for comfort in the first two sets. But the German broke at the best possible time in the second set, crushing the Frenchman's spirits, to level the match after losing the first in a tiebreak. The next two sets were smooth sailing for Zverev, who closed out the match in the fourth set.

Alexander Zverev will now look for the best result of his career at the US Open by reaching the last eight, but has breakout star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as a hurdle.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina continued his dream fortnight at the US Open, reaching the second week of the Grand Slam for the first time in his career with a four set win over Cam Norrie in the third round.

Davidovich Fokina continues his dream run.

Davidovich took the first set in a tiebreak, and quickly recovered from a second set setback, winning the next two sets for a combined loss of three games. A quarter-final appearance, in what is just his third time in the main draw of a Grand Slam, would be the icing over the cake to what has already been a spectacular week for the Spaniard.

Just like his fourth round opponent Zverev, Davidovich didn't have a straight set in the opening week and has dropped a total of 4 sets so far, playing a 5 setter in the first round.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alexander Zverev and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina currently stands at 0-0, as the two NextGen players have never faced each other before.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alexander Zverev has dropped a set in each of his three matches in the opening week. But all of those matches saw a similar pattern, in the sense that the 23 year old has shown immense problem solving ability after dropping a set to coast through Sets 3 and 4 and steer clear of having to go the distance.

While double faults remain a big concern for Zverev, his forehand and defense have been his assets along with big first serves often getting him out of trouble in crucial service games.

Alexander Zverev has shown immense mettle all week.

Unlike Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina doesn't boast a big first serve and largely depends on his groundstrokes and movement to win points.

Davidovich is popularly known as 'The Drop Shot King' on the tour for his ability to hit precise drop shots from anywhere on the court, changing the pace and the direction of a rally.

A first time encounter against such a player can potentially trouble Zverev, who is often vulnerable against low balls and being compelled to rush to the net. But as long as Zverev is striking the ball with confidence, he should be able to solve the Davidovich Fokina curve-ball eventually as the match progresses.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets