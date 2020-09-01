US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a rather stern challenge from Kevin Anderson in the first round of the 2020 US Open to book a second-round clash with American teenager Brandon Nakashima, who eased past Italian veteran Paolo Lorenzi in straight sets in his opener.

Zverev entered the US Open with a point to prove, having never been past the first week in New York, and his display against the big-serving Anderson would have filled him with confidence.

Nakashima, meanwhile, showed no signs of nerves on his Grand Slam debut, putting on a solid performance from the baseline to subdue Lorenzi.

Brandon Nakashima

Wednesday's match against Zverev will be his first against a top 10 opponent and the 19-year-old will be hoping to put on a show and cement his reputation as one of the most promising youngsters on tour.

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Brandon Nakashima have never faced each other on the ATP Tour.

Alexander Zverev vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev is yet to find an effective solution to the second serve issues that have plagued him the past couple of seasons. His first serve, however, remains a potent weapon through which he earns several free points over the course of a match.

Brandon Nakashima will be well-prepared for Zverev's delivery, though, having faced big-servers like Reilly Opelka, Sam Querrey, Taylor Fritz and Tennys Sandgren in weeks leading up to the US Open.

The American has a consistent, compact game from the back of the court that could trouble Zverev if he is not firing on all cylinders. For Nakashima to emerge victorious, he would need to maintain depth on his groundstrokes and stay away from Zverev's backhand, which is among the best on the men's tour.

While Nakashima has the game to push the World No. 7, the German's experience and firepower from the back of the court should see him through.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in four sets