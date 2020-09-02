US Open 2020: Alison Riske vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alison Riske vs Ann Li

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing:

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Alison Riske vs Ann Li preview

Alison Riske will face compatriot Ann Li on Wednesday in an all-American clash in the second round of the 2020 US Open.

Number 13 seed Alison Riske had little trouble in her opening match, brushing past Tatjana Maria in just over an hour. Doing so, Riske ended a four-match mini losing streak which dated back to the Australian Open. The World No.20 blasted a total of 36 winners breaking her German opponent six times in the match, in her 6-3, 6-2 win to advance to the next round.

Riske would have received some much-needed confidence from her opening round performance and will be motivated to continue her run and reach the last 32 of her home slam for only the second time in her career and for the first time since 2013.

Ann Li was thrunner up in the 2017 Wimbledon Juniors

Her opponent, the 20-year-old Ann Li, was a Grand Slam runner-up in the Juniors, reaching the final of the Wimbledon 2017 junior girls tournament, but had never played a main draw match at a Grand Slam before 2020.

But she reached the second round at this year's Australian Open and has followed up that result at the US Open with a brave performance in the three-set win over Arantxa Rus in the first round.

Li's opponent had given Serena Williams a major scare last week in the Western & Southern Open. But Li put on a fabulous show and did not back down despite giving away her one-set lead, in the end winning the decider comfortably.

Alison Riske vs Ann Li head-to-head

Alison Riske looked in superb form in her Round One match

The head-to-head between the two Americans currently stands 1-0 in favor of Alison Riske. Riske won her only match against Ann Li, which came last year in Surbiton, on her way to winning the title.

Alison Riske vs Ann Li prediction

Despite ridding herself off a four-match losing streak with her opening-round win, Alison Riske is in the form of her life.

The 30 year-old-had her career best year in 2019 and has continued that run into 2020 reaching the Round of 16 at the Australian Open. Riske now looks to end her poor streak in New York where she has won only one match since 2014.

On paper, Ann Li shouldn't be much of a trouble for Riske, but could be in with a chance if puts on another courageous performance like she did in her previous match.

Alison Riske starts the match as the firm favorite and is expected to have it smooth sailing, unless her opponent can pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Prediction: Alison Riske to win in straight sets