US Open 2020: Alison Riske vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alison Riske vs Tatjana Maria

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 6:15 pm EDT, 3:45 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Alison Riske vs Tatjana Maria preview

13th seed Alison Riske opens her campaign at the 2020 US Open against unseeded German Tatjana Maria.

The high flying Riske enjoyed a career-best year in 2019. The American defeated World No. 1 and defending French Open champion Ash Barty en route to her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon before pushing eventual finalist Serena Williams to three sets.

Winning just the second WTA title of her career at the Libema Open in the Netherlands and reaching the final of the Premier 5 event in Wuhan (lost to Aryna Sabalenka) helped her finish the year ranked a career-high No. 18.

She started 2020 strongly, reaching the round of 16 at this year's Australian Open before losing to Ash Barty.

Alison Riske had a stellar 2019

Tatjana Maria, on the other hand, has spent much of her career in the lower rungs of the WTA although she has the game to trouble the top players. Maria reached the round of 16 at last year's Miami Open, beating defending champion Sloane Stephens on the way.

The 33-year-old German's career highlight was a run to the Fed Cup semi-finals in 2018, the same year she won her first WTA Tour title in Mallorca.

Alison Riske vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

Tatjana Maria has always been a threat to top players

The opening round clash between Alison Riske and Tatjana Maria will be the third meeting between the two players, with the American having won both previous encounters.

Alison Riske vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Alison Riske couldn't make it past the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, her first WTA tournament since the tour resumed. Her defeat by compatriot Amanda Anisimova extended her losing streak to four matches dating back to the Australian Open, which is something she would be hoping to put an end to when she takes the court on Monday.

The American is the firm favorite to emerge victorious but she needs to be wary of her German opponent's giant-killing ability.

Tatjana Maria has scored an incredible 29 wins over opponents ranked inside the Top 10, with six of them coming against former World No. 1s -- Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber and Jelena Jankovic.

Prediction: Alison Riske to win in three sets.