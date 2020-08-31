US Open 2020: Alize Cornet vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alize Cornet [FRA] vs [USA] Lauren Davis

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 1 pm EDT, 10:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Alize Cornet vs Lauren Davis preview

Veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet will take on American Lauren Davis in the opening round of the 2020 US Open on Tuesday.

For Cornet, this would be yet another attempt to make the second week at a Grand Slam event for the first time in her career. She has had quite a few wins over top ranked players but has never been able to go on a great run at any of the slams.

Lauren Davis

However, Alize Cornet will be buoyed by her decent showing at the recently concluded Western & Southern Open. She did not manage to go past the 3rd round but did beat the likes of Catherine McNally and World No.4 Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Cornet lost out to eventual winner Victoria Azarenka in two tightly contested sets. These are positive signs for the Frenchwoman who is seemingly playing some of her best tennis at Flushing Meadows this year.

Lauren Davis, on the other hand, comes into the US Open in a rather poor run of form. The American faced a first-round exit at the Top Seed Open in Lexington.

Her form prior to the COVID-19-induced lockdown was a bit topsy-turvy as she won five and lost another five matches. Davis didn’t manage to go deep in any of those tournaments and the chances for that happening in the US Open look remote as well.

Alize Cornet vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Alize Cornet leads the h2h by 3-0

Alize Cornet leads Lauren Davis 3-0 in head-to-head. However all three of their matches took place in the years 2013-14. Davis has managed to win just a single set against Cornet in these three matches and will look to improve on that record.

Alize Cornet vs Lauren Davis prediction

Alize Cornet has shown great improvement in many areas of her game in the recent years. Her serve has become a bigger weapon for her by gaining a considerable amount of power. Her backhand, which was already at a good level, is now even better, enabling her to hit winners at ease from the baseline.

Lauren Davis

It would be difficult for Davis to deal with Cornet’s serve on her forehand as she’s considerably weak on that wing. On the backhand side, however, she too can hit winners at ease much like Cornet.

Lauren Davis also struggles to return shots that are closer to her feet much due to her poor footwork. Cornet can capitalise on this by adding depth to her groundstrokes in order to force errors from the American.

Cornet comes in with greater experience and better form and looks quite likely to stamp her authority on Lauren Davis.

Prediction: Cornet to win in straight sets.