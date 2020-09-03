US Open 2020: Andrey Rublev vs Gregoire Barrere preview, head-to-head & prediction  

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Gregoire Barrere

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Andrey Rublev vs Gregoire Barrere preview

Andrey Rublev had an excellent opening match at the 2020 US Open, clinching a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win against Jeremy Chardy. The Russian has entered the draw as the 10th seed in the tournament and will draw confidence from the fact that he made it to the fourth round last year.

Gregoire Barrere knocked out Japan's Taro Daniel in the first round, winning his opening fixture by a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 scoreline. While the Frenchman has made a good start to his US Open campaign, his results at last month's Cincinnati Masters were slightly underwhelming. Bareere could not get past the qualifiers there, losing to Marcos Giron in the second round despite being a set up.

However, he dished out a strong performance against Daniel, winning 74% of his first serve points.

Andrey Rublev vs Gregoire Barrere head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Gregoire Barrere have not faced each other on tour so far.

Andrey Rublev vs Gregoire Barrere prediction

Rublev's powerful forehand will be his biggest strength in this game. However, the 22-year-old must be mindful of the amount of unforced errors he makes on the shot with his all-or-nothing approach. Strong baseline play will be crucial for the Russian against Barrere who also has solid groundstrokes.

Gregoire Barrere will be wary of Andrey Rublev's fiery forehand

Both players are likely to be tentative early on, considering their unfavourable results at Cincinnati last month. Rublev, too, had a disappointing tournament, despite being the 10th seed. He was knocked out in the first round by Dan Evans, in three sets.

Prediction: Rublev to win in four sets