US Open 2020: Andrey Rublev vs Salvatore Caruso preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Salvatore Caruso

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev vs Salvatore Caruso preview

Salvatore Caruso at the 2020 Australian Open

10th seed Andrey Rublev faces off against Salvatore Caruso in the third round of the US Open on Saturday for a place in the second week of the tournament.

At the start of 2020, Rublev seemed to be well on his way to the top echelons of men's tennis with consecutive trophies in Doha and Adelaide. However, he bowed out rather tamely to Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Rublev then made quarterfinal finishes in Dubai and Rotterdam before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill. Upon the resumption of the tour, the Russian crashed out in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters against Dan Evans.

But Rublev, who was a US Open quarterfinalist in 2017, has looked in good nick once again at Flushing Meadows. He set up the third round match on the back of straight-sets wins against Jeremy Chardy and Gregoire Barrere.

Andrey Rublev's opponent, Italy's Salvatore Caruso, is by no means an amateur on the tennis circuit. Having said that, his form in 2020 has not been the best - he has an 8-10 W/L record so far.

But the Italian is showing signs of a resurgence, and would likely present a formidable challenge to Rublev on Saturday. He registered a surprise win against Jannik Sinner in the Cincinnati Masters qualifiers, and has had two comfortable outings at Flushing Meadows this week.

Andrey Rublev vs Salvatore Caruso head-to-head

The third round match at the US Open is the first between Andrey Rublev and Salvatory Caruso, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. Currently, Rublev is ranked 14th in the ATP rankings, while his Italian counterpart is ranked 100th.

Andrey Rublev vs Salvatore Caruso prediction

Andrey Rublev at the Western & Southern Open 2020

Given their respective rankings and form this year, Andrey Rublev comes into the match as the clear favorite. The Russian has been in top form at Flushing Meadows so far, and is looking good for a deep run.

Although he missed 17 break point opportunities against Chardy, Rublev has largely shown a more consistent game this week. Rublev's forehand - an undoubted strength of his - has looked particularly strong, and his normally unreliable serve has produced 24 aces across two matches.

To cause an upset, Salvatore Caruso would have to put pressure on Rublev's underwhelming second serve, and tap into his opponent's temperamental side. But if the Russian continues to play the composed tennis that he has shown this week, he will likely sail through to the fourth round.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.