US Open 2020: Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Auger-Aliassime once watched Andy Murray as a kid from the stands

Andy Murray endured a turbulent start to his 2020 US Open campaign as he was taken the distance by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. The Briton dropped the first two sets but staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 victory.

Murray, playing just his second tournament of the year, is still trying to find his groove. He was in good touch at the Cincinnati Masters last month, defeating World No. 7 Alexander Zverev before falling to Milos Raonic in the Round of 16.

What a lob. What a time for it. @andy_murray was in his 👜 today. pic.twitter.com/E4rpX8AMbE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also had a tricky opening round against unseeded Brazilian Thiago Monteiro. The Canadian was pushed to four sets but managed to come through with a 6-3 6-7(7) 7-6(6) 7-6(6) victory.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, is 13 years Murray's junior and revealed that he watched the three-time Slam champion from the stands back in the 2011 US Open but is now excited for what will be their first-ever career meeting.

“It’s crazy to feel today there’s not going to be a kid in the stadium watching, it’s going to be me playing. I’m going to prepare myself for a battle. We’re all glad to see him back. I watched the whole way of his recovery. It’s an honour for me to face a guy like Andy," Auger-Aliassime said before the game.

Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime have never faced each other on the tour thus far.

Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

Auger-Aliassime claimed his first-ever victory in the US Open main draw on Tuesday and his ability to stay composed in high-pressure situations will serve as a confidence-booster going forward.

Practice makes perfect 😤



How deep will Felix Auger-Aliassime go at the US Open this year? pic.twitter.com/0L7ctzMjF8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2020

The Canadian has a formidable serve and a powerful, wristy forehand that he uses to dictate rallies from the back of the court.

However, Murray's dogged defense has proven to be the undoing of many an aggressive baseliner in the past. But the Briton has lost some of his trademark swiftness after undergoing surgery which might be a problem against a player as quick and powerful as Auger-Aliassime.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.