US Open 2020: Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details
Fixture: Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Date: 3 September 2020
Tournament: US Open 2020
Round: Second round (Round of 64)
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $39,024,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar
Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview
Andy Murray endured a turbulent start to his 2020 US Open campaign as he was taken the distance by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. The Briton dropped the first two sets but staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 victory.
Murray, playing just his second tournament of the year, is still trying to find his groove. He was in good touch at the Cincinnati Masters last month, defeating World No. 7 Alexander Zverev before falling to Milos Raonic in the Round of 16.
15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also had a tricky opening round against unseeded Brazilian Thiago Monteiro. The Canadian was pushed to four sets but managed to come through with a 6-3 6-7(7) 7-6(6) 7-6(6) victory.
Auger-Aliassime, 20, is 13 years Murray's junior and revealed that he watched the three-time Slam champion from the stands back in the 2011 US Open but is now excited for what will be their first-ever career meeting.
“It’s crazy to feel today there’s not going to be a kid in the stadium watching, it’s going to be me playing. I’m going to prepare myself for a battle. We’re all glad to see him back. I watched the whole way of his recovery. It’s an honour for me to face a guy like Andy," Auger-Aliassime said before the game.
Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head
Andy Murray and Felix Auger-Aliassime have never faced each other on the tour thus far.
Andy Murray vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction
Auger-Aliassime claimed his first-ever victory in the US Open main draw on Tuesday and his ability to stay composed in high-pressure situations will serve as a confidence-booster going forward.
The Canadian has a formidable serve and a powerful, wristy forehand that he uses to dictate rallies from the back of the court.
However, Murray's dogged defense has proven to be the undoing of many an aggressive baseliner in the past. But the Briton has lost some of his trademark swiftness after undergoing surgery which might be a problem against a player as quick and powerful as Auger-Aliassime.
Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.Published 02 Sep 2020, 21:18 IST