US Open 2020: Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction  

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Round of 128

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12.00 pm EDT, 9.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Andy Murray opens his 2020 US Open campaign against Yoshihito Nishioka

Former champion Andy Murray opens his campaign at the 2020 US Open against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Andy Murray, who is currently ranked 115 in the world and required a wild card to compete at the US Open, had a good run at the Cincinnati Masters in August. He made to the Round of 16 where he lost in straight sets to eventual finalist Milos Raoinic. Murray looked in relatively good touch in Cincinnati, especially for someone who was playing his first tennis tournament of the year.

🇧🇪 Clijsters vs 🇷🇺 Alexandrova

🇨🇿 Muchova vs 🇺🇸 V. Williams

🇺🇸 Gauff vs 🇱🇻 Sevastova

🇿🇦 Anderson vs 🇩🇪 Zverev

🇮🇹 Sinner vs 🇷🇺 Khachanov

🇬🇧 Murray vs 🇯🇵 Nishioka



Preview the spiciest matchups of Round 1️⃣ at the #USOpen ➡️ https://t.co/9VzgMLyCyr pic.twitter.com/AMV7ighc5D — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2020

This will be Andy Murray's first Grand Slam appearance since last year's Australian Open; the Scot underwent two major hip surgeries in the intervening period. The Brit says that he has lost a bit of his pace due to the operations but hopes to compete consistently at the highest level. It will be interesting to see how his body responds to best-of-five tennis now.

Yoshihito Nishioka made it to Round 3 of the Australian Open this year where he was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Yoshihito Nishioka, number 48 in the world, has had a decent year so far. He reached his career-high ranking in 2020 and made it to the third round of the Australian Open – his best return at a Grand Slam.

The Japanese player also made it to the final of the Delray Beach Open in March where he lost in three sets to Reilly Opelka. This will be his first tennis tournament since the COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Andy Murray

Andy Murray and Yoshihito Nishioka have not faced off on tour, so their head-to-head rivalry stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Andy Murray

Andy Murray faces a tough test in Nishioka whose career has been on an upswing in recent times. However, the Brit will be confident of his chances on Monday as he's had a bit of a decent run in Cincinnati where he played three matches.

Nishioka, on the other hand, might be a little rusty. He made his last appearance on tour in the Dubai Open in February, and since then has not been a part of any post-lockdown tournaments. However, the lefthander defeated two top-ten players last year - compatriot Kei Nishikori and Frenchman Gael Monfils - both in hardcourt encounters.

🔹24-years-old

🔹One ATP singles title

🔹World No. 48



Meet Yoshihito Nishioka, one of Japan's 🇯🇵 rising tennis stars. pic.twitter.com/Hb6ZHX76ih — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2020

This promises to be a gruelling match between two baseliners, but Andy Murray's superior experience and pedigree should see him through to the next round.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in four sets.