US Open 2020: Anett Kontaveit vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Danielle Collins

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 4.30 pm EDT, 2 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Anett Kontaveit vs Danielle Collins preview

Danielle Collins at the 2020 UTR Pro Match Series

Anett Kontaveit and Danielle Collins will both look to get their US Open campaigns off to a winning start as they face each other in the first round on Monday.

Kontaveit got off to an impressive start amid the resumption of the tennis season, as she made the final of the Palermo Open where she lost to Fiona Ferro. The Estonian then made a seamless transition to the American hardcourts, as she reached the Western & South Open quarterfinals before losing narrowly to Naomi Osaka 6-4 2-6 5-7.

Earlier in the year Kontaveit had reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and she would look to pick up right where she left off at the very next Major.

Konatveit's opponent, Danielle Collins, is also relatively experienced at the big events. She had made the semifinals at Australian Open 2019, but has failed to live up to those standards since and has an unimpressive 9-9 W/L record in 2020 so far.

After three straight losses at the World Team Tennis exhibition tournament, Collins lost in the first round at the Western & Southern Open to Jil Teichmann.

Anett Kontaveit vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

The meeting in New York is the first between the two players, so the head-to-head between Anett Kontaveit and Danielle Collins currently stands at 0-0.

Kontaveit is ranked 20th in the world rankings, while Collins is ranked 53rd.

Anett Kontaveit vs Danielle Collins prediction

Anett Kontaveit at the 2020 Palermo Ladies Open

Given the gulf in their rankings and their results on the court lately, Anett Kontaveit comes into the match in New York as the favorite. Collins' poor form since the restart and in 2020 overall does not bode well for her, especially since she has drawn one of the form players on the tour.

Kontaveit, despite a narrow defeat to Osaka, has a proven ability against aggressive power players and knows how to use the pace of her opponents. To cause an upset, Collins will have to slow down the rallies and extend them from the baseline - something that is completely alien to her all-out-attack playing style.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.