US Open 2020: Anett Kontaveit vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Kaja Juvan

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaja Juvan preview

Kaja Juvan looked very impressive in her opening game of the 2020 US Open

Anett Kontaveit, the 14th seed at the 2020 US Open, had a nervy start to her campaign. She lost the first set to Danielle Collins in her first round match, but found her groove soon enough to clinch a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Kontaveit has already had a breakthrough season in 2020. She made her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open, thus becoming the first Estonian player – male or female – to achieve that feat. She has also been putting in strong performances since the resumption of the tour, and would be looking to continue in the same vein at Flushing Meadows.

Is Kontaveit the one to beat?



The Estonian opened up her #USOpen campaign with this fiery win over Danielle Collins: https://t.co/dtIAey0Pny pic.twitter.com/q3sG5AkCgQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Kaja Juvan, on the other hand had a near-perfect opening match as she defeated Usue Maitane Arconada in straight sets. The 19-year-old, currently ranked 113th in the world, gave a great account of herself in her maiden appearance at the US Open.

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head

Juvan and Kontaveit have not met on the tour so far. This will be their first meeting, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Anett Kontaveit vs Kaja Juvan prediction

Anett Kontaveit has looked in great form of late, and has lost just two of her last eight fixtures. The 24-year-old made it to the final at Palermo as well as the quarterfinal at the Cincinnati Masters in August, and looks set to go deep at the US Open.

But Kaja Juvan on her part will be hoping to stage an upset after her confident win in the first round. She also took a set off Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year, which shows she is not afraid to go all guns blazing against the big names.

The teenager from Slovenia has had a couple of good results so far this year, including Round of 16 appearances in Palermo and the Mexican Open. She would love to do the same at Flushing Meadows, but that's easier said than done.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.