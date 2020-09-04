US Open 2020: Anett Kontaveit vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Anett Kontaveit vs Magda Linette

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Anett Kontaveit vs Magda Linette preview

14th seed Anett Kontaveit will face the challenge of 24th seed Magda Linette in the third round of the 2020 US Open. The players will take on each other this Thursday for a place in the last sixteen.

Anett Kontaveit comes into this match in a rich vein of form having made the quarter-finals at the recently concluded Western & Southern Open. In addition to that, the 24-year-old also made the finals at Palermo.

Linette, on the other hand, had a poor hard-court season since the resumption of tennis, having won just a single match in the two tournaments that she took part in (Top Seed Open and Cincinnati).

However, she seems to have turned things around at this Grand Slam by defeating both Maddison Inglis and Danka Kovinic but was made to work hard for both wins.

Magda Linette

Kontaveit, on the other hand, has been ripping apart her opponents by hitting winners at will. Known to be quite aggressive when needed, the Estonian has lived up to that billing by pummeling 55 winners in five sets of tennis that she has played so far.

Annet Kontaveit is one of the most promising players on the tour currently, having made a remarkable improvement post her illness and surgery in 2019. The Estonian came back with a bang earlier this year by making her first foray into the last eight at a Grand Slam event (Australian Open).

Anett Kontaveit vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Anett Kontaveit trails Linette by 2-4 in the H2H

Having played each other six times so far, Magda Linette leads the head-to-head 4-2. The Pole has won their last three encounters out of which the most recent one was in 2017 at Wuhan. Linette emerged victorious by a scoreline of 7-5, 6-4 on that day.

Anett Kontaveit vs Magda Linette prediction

Magda Linette

Even though Linette does not favor hard-courts as much as Kontaveit, she is more than a threat on this surface. The Pole is a very accomplished baseline player and can control proceedings well from the back-end of the court.

But troubling Kontaveit will not be easy at all. The Estonian is lightning quick on the court and possesses an excellent variety of shots that can leave Linette flat-footed. Her backhand slice, especially, can be very effective in messing with Linette's court positioning. Kontaveit's wide serve too can assist in that regard and it has been serving her well so far in the tournament.

Linette will most definitely put forth a very tenacious display and make Kontaveit grind hard. But ultimately she may bow to the Estonian’s superior tactical acumen.

Prediction: Kontaveit to win in three sets.