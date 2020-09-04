US Open 2020: Angelique Kerber vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (17) Angelique Kerber vs Ann Li

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+Hotstar VIP

Advertisement

Angelique Kerber vs Ann Li preview

2016 champion Angelique Kerber will be aiming for a spot in the fourth round of the US Open 2020 when she takes on 20-year-old Ann Li at the Flushing Meadows on Friday.

Kerber might have been out of action for seven months since her fourth-round loss at the Australian Open, but she hasn't let that long break affect her performances in New York. The fighting spirit and the determination to succeed are all very much there for the 32-year-old as shown by her two matches at the US Open.

It took some time for the German southpaw to shake off her rustiness in her first-round face-off against Ajla Tomljanovic. She did pepper the court with unforced errors but refused to make any mistake on break points. In her second-round clash with Anna-Lena Friedsam, the 17th seed staved off a late challenge from her compatriot to register a 6-3, 7-6(6) victory.

The former World No. 1 next locks horns with the up-and-coming Ann Li, who has won US Open main draw matches for the first time in her career. The World No. 128 had a prolific junior career and lost the first-ever all-American girls' final at the Wimbledon Championships since 1979 to Claire Liu in 2017.

Ann Li at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships

The youngster has shown maturity beyond her years at the US Open. She accounted for World No. 68 Arantxa Rus 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to open her challenge and followed it up with a 6-0, 6-3 hammering of 13th seed Alison Riske.

Angelique Kerber vs Ann Li head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Ann Li have never met each other prior to their impending US Open 2020 clash. There is a huge gulf in rankings and experience between the two. Ann Li had never even won a Grand Slam match before this season while Kerber's sparkling resume has titles from the US Open, the Australian Open as well as the Wimbledon Championships.

Angelique Kerber vs Ann Li prediction

The three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber is obviously the overwhelming favorite in this showdown. In fact with the courts being sped up this year, the German has even more of an advantage as she doesn't need to generate pace of her own.

While the odds are heavily stacked in her favor, she cannot afford even a tiny bit of complacency. Li has been fast rising and is improving with every match. She surely has plenty of work to do on her returns, but that hasn't been much of a concern for her this week.

She looks to have adapted to the speed of the courts very well and is hitting with precision and depth. She would need to keep that going to have any chance against the barrage of stinging lefty groundstrokes coming from the other side.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in straight sets.