US Open 2020: Angelique Kerber vs Jennifer Brady preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (17) Angelique Kerber vs (28) Jennifer Brady

Date: 6 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Angelique Kerber vs Jennifer Brady preview

2016 champion Angelique Kerber will be looking to return to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time since winning the title in 2016, when she takes on 28th seed Jennifer Brady on Sunday.

Having not played a match since losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open, former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber had no expectations when she arrived in New York. And that has helped free up her game as she has played three solid matches to progress into the Round of 16 without losing a set.

With former coach Torben Beltz back in her camp, the German looks as hungry and inspired as ever. That has been evident in her three commanding wins over Ajla Tomljanovic, Anna-Lena Friedsam and Ann Li.

Up next for the three-time Grand Slam champion is the in-form Jennifer Brady, one of the breakout players of the season. The American has been playing with a lot of belief lately, and has been quite consistent throughout the season.

Jennifer Brady

After making the quarterfinals at Brisbane and the semifinals at Dubai, Brady went one step further by winning her maiden career title at Lexington. The World No. 41 has brought that momentum into her home Slam, notching up wins over Anna Blinkova, Catherine Bellis and Caroline Garcia.

Angelique Kerber vs Jennifer Brady head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Jennifer Brady will be locking horns for the first time in their career, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. This will be an interesting face-off between one player who is playing the best tennis of her life and another who has the experience of winning the title.

Angelique Kerber vs Jennifer Brady prediction

In her career-best season, Jennifer Brady has banked on her serve and aggression to record 20 wins - including the three at the US Open.

The American has been hitting the ball with raw power and remarkable accuracy. The deadly combination has fetched her 62 winners this week, against just 36 unforced errors.

Brady's destructive brand of tennis was starkly visible against Caroline Garcia in the previous round. Garcia is an attacking player herself, but Brady was on top of her game right from the start. With 10 aces, 18 winners and just nine unforced errors, she blew the Frenchwoman off the court.

A determined Angelique Kerber will present a different challenge for Jennifer Brady

No matter how high Brady's confidence is right now though, Angelique Kerber will present a different type of challenge. The German southpaw is adept at converting defense into offense, which makes her extremely tough to handle at all times.

Kerber's relentless defense will always make Brady go for extra to finish the rallies, which will likely increase her error count. Besides, with the courts being sped up this year, the former champion won't need to generate her own pace while striking her signature down-the-line forehand.

If Kerber gets into her groove, she will certainly make life difficult for Brady.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.