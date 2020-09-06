US Open 2020: Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson

Date: 6 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson preview

Borna Coric staged a huge upset in the third round, knocking out the No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

Borna Coric, the 27th seed at the US Open this year, played two marathon five-setters after his straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar in the first round.

His first long game came against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero, whom he beat 7-5, 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3. Coric's standout performance of the tournament, however, was against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he ousted after five intense sets.

Coric came back from two sets to one down, saving as many as six match points in the fourth set, before prevailing 6-7(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Jordan Thompson, on the other hand, has made it to his first-ever Round of 16 at a Grand Slam this week.

The 26-year-old from Sydney has had an excellent tournament so far, to say the least. He defeated Italy's Stefano Travaglia in four sets in the opening round, before following it up with another four-set win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

Career highs continue for Jordan Thompson at the #USOpen



With a 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Mikhail Kukushkin, Thompson is into the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time 👏#GoAussies #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CeJ6116eWz — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 4, 2020

His best result, however, came in his latest tussle against the experienced Mikhail Kukushkin. Thompson downed the Russian in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 to progress to the fourth round.

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Jordan Thompson would be wary of Borna Coric in the fourth round

Borna Coric and Jordan Thompson have never faced off on the ATP tour. However, they did meet once on the Futures tour, in the Round of 32 at the 2013 Thailand F4 event.

Coric won that match in three sets, edging past the Australian with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2 scoreline.

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson prediction

While Jordan Thompson plays an aggressive brand of tennis, breaching Borna Coric's sound defence will be a challenge for the Australian. Thompson's strong forehand will have to take time away from Coric's world-class backhand if he hopes to gain the ascendancy in the rallies.

WHAT A COMEBACK!@Borna_Coric saves not one, not two, not three, but SIX match points and is through to Round 4.



An instant classic on Louis Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/CURAZIokxt — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020

Both players have effective but different serves. While Thompson uses raw power to inject pace, Coric relies predominantly on accuracy.

The Croat also has phenomenal court coverage and tenacity. His never-give-up attitude was on full display against Tsitsipas, as he came back from 5-1 down in the fourth set to claim a remarkable win.

Thompson might be at advantage if the game goes deep, since Coric's fatigue from two long matches might kick in; the Croat has played 10 sets in his last two encounters. However, he still might have just about enough energy in his tank to edge past the Australian.

Prediction: Borna Coric to win in four sets.