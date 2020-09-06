Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

US Open 2020: Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Borna Coric
Borna Coric
Rupin Kale
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 06 Sep 2020, 03:31 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Match details

Fixture: Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson

Date: 6 September 2020

TournamentUS Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Advertisement

Match timing: Not before 5 pm EDT, 2.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson preview

Borna Coric staged a huge upset in the third round, knocking out the No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas
Borna Coric staged a huge upset in the third round, knocking out the No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

Borna Coric, the 27th seed at the US Open this year, played two marathon five-setters after his straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar in the first round.

His first long game came against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero, whom he beat 7-5, 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3. Coric's standout performance of the tournament, however, was against fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he ousted after five intense sets.

Coric came back from two sets to one down, saving as many as six match points in the fourth set, before prevailing 6-7(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Jordan Thompson, on the other hand, has made it to his first-ever Round of 16 at a Grand Slam this week.

The 26-year-old from Sydney has had an excellent tournament so far, to say the least. He defeated Italy's Stefano Travaglia in four sets in the opening round, before following it up with another four-set win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

His best result, however, came in his latest tussle against the experienced Mikhail Kukushkin. Thompson downed the Russian in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 to progress to the fourth round.

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Jordan Thompson would be wary of Borna Coric in the fourth round
Jordan Thompson would be wary of Borna Coric in the fourth round

Borna Coric and Jordan Thompson have never faced off on the ATP tour. However, they did meet once on the Futures tour, in the Round of 32 at the 2013 Thailand F4 event.

Coric won that match in three sets, edging past the Australian with a 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2 scoreline.

Borna Coric vs Jordan Thompson prediction

While Jordan Thompson plays an aggressive brand of tennis, breaching Borna Coric's sound defence will be a challenge for the Australian. Thompson's strong forehand will have to take time away from Coric's world-class backhand if he hopes to gain the ascendancy in the rallies.

Both players have effective but different serves. While Thompson uses raw power to inject pace, Coric relies predominantly on accuracy.

The Croat also has phenomenal court coverage and tenacity. His never-give-up attitude was on full display against Tsitsipas, as he came back from 5-1 down in the fourth set to claim a remarkable win.

Thompson might be at advantage if the game goes deep, since Coric's fatigue from two long matches might kick in; the Croat has played 10 sets in his last two encounters. However, he still might have just about enough energy in his tank to edge past the Australian.

Prediction: Borna Coric to win in four sets.

Published 06 Sep 2020, 03:31 IST
2020 US Open Borna Coric Jordan Thompson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी