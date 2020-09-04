US Open 2020: Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Cameron Norrie carries a lot of British hopes on his shoulders as he takes on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday, in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

The unseeded Brit caused probably the biggest upset in the men's draw so far when he ousted the ninth seed Diego Schwartzman in the opening round on Monday. Norrie backed up that result in the second round yesterday with a straight-sets win over Federico Coria, achieving his career best result at Slams with a place in the third round.

Norrie would love to extend his stay in New York for a bit longer and add even more success to what has already been a dream week. But in his way stands another player who is having a dream week - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is having a career best week

Davidovich Fokina's season began by reaching the second round at the Australian Open. But after that he managed only one win in four matches, including a loss in the qualifying round at last week's Western & Southern Open.

That makes his results this week all the more impressive. The World No. 99 stunned the 24th seed Hubert Hurkacz in four sets in the previous round, hitting a total of 48 winners in the match.

Both Norrie and Davidovich Fokina will be looking to book their place in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in their careers, when they meet on Friday.

Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The third round match between Cameron Norrie and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be their first ever meeting on tour, and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Although not a tour veteran himself, Cameron Norrie is still more experienced than Davidovich Fokina on the Grand Slam stage.

The 25-year-old Brit takes big swings on his forehand, whipping it with a balance of topspin and flatness. And while his backhand is the complete opposite, with a much shorter take-back (akin to Nick Kyrgios) that prevents him from generating a lot of power, it is usually a reliable defensive and rallying shot.

Norrie also likes to finish a lot of points at the net.

Cameron Norrie's huge take back on the forehand

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, has one of the best drop shots on the tour. Consistent from the back of the court, the Spaniard can inject sudden pace in the rally with his forehand or completely take the pace off with an unexpected but often precise drop shot.

The 21-year-old's weakness is his serve, but he makes up for it with his incredible footspeed, court coverage and groundstrokes.

Both Norrie and Davidovich Fokina played five-setters in the opening round, but the Brit's previous match seemed far more comfortable than the Spaniard's. That could potentially play a role in their match on Friday.

Prediction: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in five sets.