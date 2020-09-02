US Open 2020: Cameron Norrie vs Federico Coria preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Cameron Norrie vs Federico Coria

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Cameron Norrie vs Federico Coria preview

Cameron Norrie

After surviving five sets and two match points against Diego Schwartzman, Cameron Norrie takes on another Argentine Federico Coria for a place in the second round at the 2020 US Open,

Norrie had started the 2020 season with a pair of wins out of four matches at the inaugural ATP Cup. But the 25-year-old followed that up with a trio of first-round exits in Auckland, Australian Open and New York, before emerging from the qualifiers to make the Round of 16 at Delray Beach.

Norrie made a first-round exit in Acapulco in his last match before the COVID-19 outbreak. On his return to competitive action at the Cincinnati Masters last week, the World No. 76 fell in the opening round to eventual quarterfinalist Reilly Opelka.

Norrie has never advanced past the second round at a Grand Slam, with two of his four wins in Majors coming at the US Open.

The left-hander's second-round opponent Federico Coria is one of the lowest-ranked players this year at Flushing Meadows. Coria won his lone pair of matches this year at the ATP 500 Rio de Janeiro Open, where he reached the quarterfinals.

On his Grand Slam debut at the US Open this year, the 28-year-old recovered from two sets down against Jason Jung before his opponent retired while 0-2 down.

Cameron Norrie vs Federico Coria head-to-head

Cameron Norrie has never met his second-round opponent Federico Coria before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Federico Coria prediction

Federico Coria

Although both men are short of experience at the Grand Slam level, it is Cameron Norrie who will be the marginal favorite against Federico Coria.

Both players were required to go the distance in their opening matches of the tournament. But Norrie had to do it the more difficult way; he found himself two sets and then two match points down before winning a scrappy match that featured a record 58 break points.

.@cam_norrie COMES BACK FROM TWO SETS DOWN TO TAKE IT IN 5 😱



What. A. Match. pic.twitter.com/AORW6qCD9Q — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2020

Cameron Norrie was thrilled with the way he clawed back from a 3-5 deficit in the decider to down the ninth seed.

"I think it had a lot to do with how he returns. It was tough to get free points out there. It’s nice to be part of that and it shows that it was just two dogs out there battling with no serves really. It was a good match," said Norrie.

Buoyed by his ability to win 'ugly', Norrie should be expected to prevail over his Argentine opponent who has never player at a Grand Slam before.

Prediction: Cameron Norrie to win in four sets.