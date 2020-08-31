US Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Alison van Uytvanck preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Alison van Uytvanck

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Advertisement

Match timing: 8 pm EDT, 5:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Camila Giorgi vs Alison van Uytvanck preview

Camila Giorgi will be eyeing another big result heading into the 2020 US Open. The Italian has been in fine form this year, and has looked even stronger since the WTA tour's resumption in August.

Giorgi looked pumped in her matches at Prague and Palermo, where she made the last 16 and the semifinals respectively. And if anything, her power-packed game is only set to benefit more from the quick New York hardcourts.

Her first round opponent, Alison van Uytvanck, might not have had the same kind of the success this year, but the crafty Belgian will not make things easy.

Alison van Uytvanck has struggled for good results in New York.

Van Uytvanck has had her fair share of struggles at the hardcourt Slams, having scored only 1 win in 12 matches played in New York and Melbourne put together. But while the surface might not be her favorite, she has had considerable success on it outside the Majors.

In fact, three of Van Uytvanck's four WTA titles have come on hardcourts. The fact that the went all the way in Tashkent and Budapest just last year, is a testament of her growing confidence.

Even this year, Van Uytvanck has managed to put up strong fights against the likes of Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova. She will have to face some of the same challenges against Giorgi, who plays a power-packed game similar to them.

Camila Giorgi vs Alison van Uytvanck head-to-head

Giorgi has a handy 3-0 lead in the head-to-head

Camila Giorgi leads the head-to-head by a margin of 3-0. In fact, Alison van Uytvanck has never even managed to take a set off Giorgi.

Their last meeting came in 2018 on the hard-courts of Linz. The Italian won 6-3, 6-4 there, which is the closest of all their matches in terms of scoreline.

Van Uytvanck will enter the encounter knowing that there's no way for her to match Giorgi's power. The Belgian will instead have to rely on her signature versatility and make the best use of her strong serve to win points.

Serving numbers will be the key for Van Uytvanck, because her opponent will be all over the second delivery. And the more returns that Giorgi begins to connect on, the harder things will be for Van Uytvanck.

Camila Giorgi vs Alison van Uytvanck prediction

Camila Giorgi enters this match as the clear favorite to win. She showed very little rust in her first match back at Palermo, and she has only got stronger with every game since.

Van Uytvanck will need to be patient and return as many balls as possible, hoping for a dip in form from her opponent. But if Giorgi manages to produce her best tennis, there's only so many things that an opponent can do to stop the rampage.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in straight sets.