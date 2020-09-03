US Open 2020: Caty McNally vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Caty McNally vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 5:30 pm EDT, 3 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Caty McNally vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Caty McNally at the Top Seed Open 2020

21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova will continue her bid for a spot in the second week of the US Open when she takes on home favourite Caty McNally in the second round on Thursday.

Alexandrova, who has been one of the form players this year, picked up her first career title at the Shenzhen Open and followed it up with a run to the semi-finals in St. Petersburg.

The Russian has blown hot and cold following the season's resumption after the COVID-19 hiatus, though, suffering early exits in Palermo, Prague and Cincinnati. However, a win against former US Open champion Kim Clijsters in the first round at Flushing Meadows will serve as a confidence-booster for the 25-year-old.

Ekaterina Alexandrova's second-round opponent Caty McNally has also had a solid season, making the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 18-year-old American looked in fine form in her opening match against Viktoria Kuzmova as she cruised to a 6-4 6-1 victory in just over an hour.

Caty McNally vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The second-round match at the US Open will be the first meeting between Caty McNally and Ekaterina Alexandrova. McNally is ranked 124 in the world as opposed to her more experienced opponent Alexandrova, who is ranked 29.

Caty McNally vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2020 US Open

Given the gulf in the rankings and level of experience, Ekaterina Alexandrova heads into the match as the overwhelming favorite.

Alexandrova possesses a strong serve and has the ability to generate loads of power off either wing, making her an extremely dangerous opponent.

McNally, on the other hand, is one of the most versatile players on the women's tour. The American teenager boasts a unique all-court game and is not afraid to serve-and-volley.

To cause an upset, McNally will have to serve out of her skin, stay aggressive from the baseline and ensure she finishes points off at the net, although Alexandrova's superior firepower should see her through unscathed.

Prediction: Ekaterina Alexandrova to win in three sets.