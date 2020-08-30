US Open 2020: Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 3:00 pm EDT, 12:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova preview

Teenage sensation Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff will take on Anastasija Sevastova in the opening round of the 2020 US Open.

Both players had disappointing singles campaigns at the recently concluded Western & Southern Open, where they were shown the door in the first round itself. As such, Gauff and Sevastova will both be keen on putting up a better performance at the hardcourt Slam.

The pressure would be greater on Sevastova, who’s had a horrid year so far. The Latvian has registered just the single win out of eight matches so far in 2020, but quite curiously, that win came against Serena Williams.

Anastasija Sevastova

Coco Gauff on the other hand has had a phenomenal year for a 16-year-old. The American made the last 16 at the Australian Open, and recently progressed to the semis at Lexington. During these runs, the teenager ousted the likes of Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff will be looking to make a good run at her home Grand Slam, despite the fact that there will be no fans to cheer her on. Moreover, she will be playing on her preferred surface as opposed to Sevastova, who likes to ply her trade on clay.

Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova head-to-head

Coco Gauff

The head-to-head between Coco Gauff and Anastasija Sevastova is currently at 0-0 as the two players are yet to face each other on the tour.

Coco Gauff vs Anastasija Sevastova prediction

This is a very interesting match-up, as Anastasija Sevastova and Coco Gauff both possess skills that can upset the opponent's rhythm.

Sevastova is not a very big hitter of the ball, but due to the extended follow-through on her shots is able to generate a healthy amount of skidding pace. Gauff will have to ensure that her footwork is up to the mark to deal with angled shots swinging away from her forehand.

Anastasija Sevastova

The American's backhand will be the key shot for her throughout this match. It would be particularly crucial in taking advantage of Sevastova's second serve, which is quite meek.

We can expect several rallies in this match as both players have the ability to keep the ball in play for long periods. Gauff’s variety and extra power could come in handy to close out these rallies. At the same time, Sevastova will look to make good use of her backhand slice, which can trouble even the best in the business.

Sevastova could take a set, but Gauff’s superior all-round game and big hitting ability should see her through.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.