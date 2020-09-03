US Open 2020: Dan Evans vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Dan Evans vs Corentin Moutet

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 3 pm EDT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Dan Evans vs Corentin Moutet preview

British No. 1 Dan Evans will take on France's Corentin Moutet in the 2020 US Open second round on Thursday.

Evans' 2020, like much of his career, has been a fairly big talking point on the tour. Amid some inconsistent results, Evans has got some significant wins this year over players ranked much higher than himself.

However, the Brit has managed to win only one match at each of the big tournaments he has played this year - the Australian Open and the recently concluded Western & Southern Open.

Evans would now look to match his career-best result at the US Open by reaching the third round. The World No. 31 had a relatively easy outing in his opening match against talented youngster Thiago Seyboth Wild, closing out the third set in a tiebreak to win in straights.

Corentin Moutet, on the other hand, faced a far more competitive opponent in Jiri Vesely on Tuesday, and produced a strong performance to win in three tight sets.

Corentin Moutet looks for a career best result in slams

In the process, the Frenchman recorded his first main draw win at the US Open. He will now look to match his best ever Slam result by reaching the third round.

Moutet had started the year on a high, reaching the final in Qatar where he lost to Andrey Rublev. But the 21-year-old's form has taken a tumble since then, as he has won only two out of his last five matches.

Dan Evans vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Dan Evans has had some big wins this year

The head-to-head between Dan Evans and Corentin Moutet currently stands at 0-0, as the two players have never faced each other before.

This first-time encounter promises to be very interesting, and should produce some good tennis.

Dan Evans vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Dan Evans has been one of the trickiest opponents to face for the top players this year.

The unpredictable nature of Evans' game often leaves his opponents perplexed as it breaks their usual rallying rhythm. Despite not possessing any distinct weapon, the 30-year-old has solid groundstrokes which he mixes up well with his skills at the net.

Corentin Moutet meanwhile boasts just as interesting a playing style, where he constantly mixes his groundstrokes with drop shots and lobs. The Frenchman is also quite solid defensively and can produce exquisite passing shot winners on the run.

The match is quite tough to call, and will likely see some unique rallies with lots of trickery from both sides. But based on form, Evans should be considered the favorite to eventually come through a close battle.

Prediction: Dan Evans to win in four sets.