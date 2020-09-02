US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Daniil Medvedev had an impressive summer on the American hardcourts in 2019

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam crown when he takes on unseeded Australian Christopher O'Connell in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Thursday.

The temperamental Russian showed little rust on his return to action following the enforced COVID-19 hiatus, cruising to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters before losing a close three-setter to World No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Medvedev took that loss in his stride and bounced back with a convincing straight-set victory against Argentina's Federico Delbonis in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

His second-round opponent O'Connell will be high on confidence having registered his first Grand Slam main draw victory, defeating Laslo Djere 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4 in the opening round.

The World No. 116, who has mostly plied his trade on the Challenger Tour, will relish the chance to pull off another upset.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Christopher O'Connell has never faced Daniil Medvedev before

The first-round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Christopher O'Connell.

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand at the 2020 Western & Southern Open

Medvedev's serve, which was his most important weapon during his monstrous run in the North American hardcourt swing last year, has been firing on all cylinders of late. The Russian has a 90% success rate on first serve in matches he has won since the resumption of the season. However, his forehand remains a concern, as does his tendency to play from well behind the baseline.

That's an area O'Connell will be looking to exploit. Equipped with a solid single-hand backhand and a powerful forehand, O'Connell will need to stay aggressive in rallies and keep the points short if he is to pose a serious challenge to the Russian.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straights sets.