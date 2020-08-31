US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Federico Delbonis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Federico Delbonis

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 8.30 pm EDT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Daniil Medvedev vs Federico Delbonis preview

Daniil Medvedev will be the third seed at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at the 2020 US Open. He will take on Federico Delbonis of Argentina in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Medvedev had a decent run in the build-up to the New York Slam, making the quarterfinal of the Cincinnati Masters last week. The 24-year-old will be pumped to be back at the US Open, where he made the final last year.

Medvedev famously pushed Rafael Nadal all the way in that match, coming up just short at the very end to lose in five sets.

A match for the ages.@RafaelNadal took down Daniil Medvedev in five thrilling sets to win his 4th US Open. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nv3YHSt8Kc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 24, 2020

Federico Delbonis, the World No. 79, has qualified for the US Open five times in his career but hasn't been able to get past the first round in the last two editions. He was the 17th seed in the Cincinnati qualifiers last week, but lost his first match to Jaume Munar to get knocked out of the competition.

Delbonis has had a fairly challenging 2020 so far, losing six of his 11 matches. However, he did make it to the quarterfinal of the Chile Open earlier in the year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Federico Delbonis head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev has not faced Federico Delbonis on tour so far, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. This will be their first encounter.

Daniil Medvedev vs Federico Delbonis prediction

Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 finalist, is one of the favourites to win the tournament this year - especially with many big names like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal not playing.

Federico Delbonis, on the other hand, hasn't shown the consistency or the rhythm in recent times to be considered among the contenders or even the dark horses. His game, however, is quite potent when it is firing on all cylinders, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him dominating some of the baseline exchanges.

Federico Delbonis has had a difficult year so far

Medvedev has a win-loss ratio of 10-5 this year, and will be pumped to win his first Major at his most successful venue. He is likely to find a way past an out-of-form Delbonis in the first round.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.