US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: 7 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/ESPN | India - Star Sports/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe preview

The last American alive in the men’s draw - Frances Tiafoe - will take on last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round of the 2020 US Open.

This is as tough a test as it can get for the young Tiafoe as the third-seed Russian is playing some of his best tennis this week. That said, Tiafoe will be buoyed by his magnificent victory the other day against Fucsovics.

Frances Tiafoe displayed some exemplary attacking skills to get the better of the Hungarian, whom he had never beaten before. Tiafoe's serve and groundstrokes clicked and he’ll be hoping for more of the same against Medvedev.

Frances Tiafoe

Daniil Medvedev will go into this match-up as the fresher player of the two. The Russian has spent less than six hours on the court, which is a full three hours less than the time expended by Tiafoe.

That said, this will no doubt be Medvedev’s toughest test by far at this year’s US Open. If on song, Tiafoe’s serve and forehand - aided by the faster surfaces this year- will greatly test Medvedev’s defensive skills.

A foray into the second week of the US Open is already a big achievement for Tiafoe, considering he recently recuperated from COVID-19.

Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev leads Frances Tiafoe by 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their most recent encounter was in the opening round of this year’s Australian Open, where Medvedev won in four sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Daniil Medvedev

Frances Tiafoe’s natural game is to attack his opponents with his flat and depth heavy groundstrokes, especially off his forehand swing. But that won’t be easy against Daniil Medvedev, who excels at returning from the back-end of the court.

The Russian has been positioning himself further behind the baseline than usual to deal with the extra pace of the surface. As such, Tiafoe will not find it easy to penetrate Medvedev's defense despite his powerful game.

Medvedev will be more than prepared for the American’s hard-hitting game, so Tiafoe could look to bring in a good amount of variety into his game, especially in the forecourt area. The American had struggled at the net when the pair met earlier in the year at Melbourne and will look to improve on that.

Taking the pace off the ball and going cross-court more often are a couple of avenues that Tiafoe can explore if he’s to make any inroads. Other than that he will most certainly have to keep his errors to a minimum as Medvedev will not be giving him any freebies.

Courtesy of his form and pedigree, Medvedev should win but one can expect a good fight from the American.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev in four or five sets