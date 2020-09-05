US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs J.J. Wolf preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs J.J. Wolf

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs J.J. Wolf preview

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will continue his push for a maiden Grand Slam title when he faces unseeded American J.J. Wolf in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

Medvedev endured a shaky start to the season before the COVID-19 pandemic brought tennis to a halt in March.

After a fourth-round defeat to Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open, the Russian bowed out early in Rotterdam as well as Marseille. Since then, however, Medvedev has shown signs of returning to form.

Daniil Medvedev at the 2020 US Open

The 24-year-old marched through the draw at the Cincinnati Masters before losing a tight three-set match to Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final. At the US Open so far, he has been in excellent form, reaching the third round without dropping a set or conceding a single break of serve.

Medvedev's third-round opponent, J.J. Wolf, has yet to make his mark on the ATP tour, although he has shone on the Challenger circuit this year.

The 21-year-old American enters this clash with solid wins against Guido Pella and Roberto Carballes Baena under his belt.

Daniil Medvedev vs J.J. Wolf head-to-head

J.J. Wolf in action

Daniil Medvedev and J.J. Wolf have never faced each other before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs J.J. Wolf prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the Western & Southern Open 2020

Daniil Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite heading into this match. The Russian's serve has been firing on all cylinders and he has also looked comfortable from the back of the court.

His backhand is rock-solid, but his tendency to extend rallies and inability to finish points early remains a concern.

Wolf, on the other hand, uses his powerful first serve and forehand to dictate rallies. If he is to cause Medvedev any problems, he will need to stay aggressive and take control of the points early on.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.