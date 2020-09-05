US Open 2020: David Goffin vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: 6 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

David Goffin vs Denis Shapovalov preview

A mouth-watering fourth-round clash awaits all tennis fans as seventh seed David Goffin will take on twelfth seed Denis Shapovalov at the 2020 US Open.

David Goffin and Denis Shapovalov both overcame in-form opponents - Filip Krajinovic and Taylor Fritz - in the previous round. However, the manner in which each player achieved victory was far from similar.

The young Canadian had to toil hard for a five-set victory in which he was not only down by two sets to one but also trailed by 2-5 in the fourth. On the other hand, Goffin won in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov vastly improved his game - especially his serve - in the last two sets, to get the better of the American. The Canadian produced 31 winners and committed only 10 unforced errors in those sets, in what was arguably his best tennis all week.

David Goffin, however, is no stranger to big-hitters, having successfully faced the likes of Reilly Opelka, Lloyd Harris, and Filip Krajinovic so far. The Belgian has played some clever tennis, especially on the defensive side of things, to escape largely unscathed from his matches.

The Belgian will also be the more well-rested player of the two as this fourth-round clash would be Shapovalov’s fourth match in three days. The Canadian, who is also doing double’s duty alongside Rohan Bopanna, will not be afforded a day’s rest despite playing twice yesterday.

It remains to be seen how the 21-year-old deals with this physical strain, but as things stand, Goffin is at an advantage when it comes to the amount of recovery time had.

David Goffin vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

David Goffin leads Denis Shapovalov by 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair played each other in Tokyo last year with the Belgian narrowly winning the match in two tie-breaks.

David Goffin vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Goffin and Shapovalov are both offensive baseline players, who possess the ability to hit big off both wings, but they particularly excel with their respective backhands. Goffin’s two-handed shot is widely regarded to be amongst the best on the tour while Shapovalov’s one-hander is nothing short of a bullet itself.

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov has the bigger serve of the two. but Goffin is an exceptional returner. That said, the Canadian will look to exploit being the southpaw by serving wide to the Belgian.

This helped Denis to open up the court against Fritz and may yield similar results against Goffin. The Canadian can also look to attack Goffin’s considerably weaker second serve with his razor-sharp returns.

This is a difficult match to call as both players have exceptional qualities but Goffin comes in with more experience. This will come in handy as the Belgian will look to draw out the errors from the inconsistent Canadian.

Prediction: Goffin to win in five sets