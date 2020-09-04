US Open 2020: David Goffin vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: David Goffin vs Filip Krajinovic

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

David Goffin vs Filip Krajinovic preview

David Goffin has made it to the fourth round of the US Open for three consecutive years

David Goffin, the seventh seed in the tournament, has picked up two four-set wins in the 2020 US Open so far. His second-round encounter was against South Africa's Lloyd Harris, who he beat 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The Belgian has made it to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows three years in a row.

He was knocked out of the Cincinatti Masters in straight sets last month where he lost to unseeded Borna Coric.

Filip Krajinovic has had an excellent year and tournament so far. The Serbian claimed straight-set wins in both his matches at the 2020 US Open, including a routine 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 triumph against Marcos Giron in the second round.

He also made it to the quarterfinal at the Cincinnati Masters last month, where he was beaten by eventual finalist Milos Raonic in three sets.

Krajinovic called "SET" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mSsILP0iTe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2020

Technically, Krajinovic is also the only player to beat Novak Djokovic this year but not on tour. He got the better of the World No.1 in the Belgrade semi-final of the Adria Tour earlier this year.

David Goffin vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Goffin and Krajinovic have faced off thrice on tour so far, with the Serbian leading the head-to-head 2-1. Goffin got the win in their first-ever encounter at Roland Garros 2017, claiming a four-set win in the first round.

However, Krajinovic has got the better of the Belgian in the two matches played since, picking up straight-set wins at Montpellier and Miami last year. While the first match between the two was played on clay, the matches Krajinovic won were both on hard courts. That might give him confidence going into their fixture on Friday.

David Goffin vs Filip Krajinovic Thompson

prediction

Goffin has been one of the most consistent players on tour in the last few years but has not been able to make it to a US Open quarterfinal so far in his career. He's breached the milestone in the other three Slams, but has always stumbled in Flushing Meadows.

David Goffin battled past a tough test from Lloyd Harris to read Round 3.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/5HUBxQHojB pic.twitter.com/sLARMEYOqO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2020

It will be interesting to see how David Goffin's reliable baseline game works against Filip Krajinovic whose groundstrokes have looked superb in the tournament so far. The Serb's backhand, in particular, has been excellent.

David Goffin has made a slow start to the tournament so far, while Filip Krajinovic has been all guns blazing from the first game. It might be crucial for the Belgian to go toe to toe with the Serb from the opening point of the game.

Prediction: Krajinovic to win in four sets.