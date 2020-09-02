US Open 2020: Dayana Yastremska vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Dayana Yastremska vs Madison Brengle

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Advertisement

Dayana Yastremska vs Madison Brengle preview

Madison Brengle at Wimbledon 2019

Dayana Yasremska and Madison Brengle will face off in the second round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

World No. 25 Dayana Yastremska got her US Open campaign off to decent start with a win over Astra Sharma. But it did not come as easy as it was perhaps thought by many; the two battled it out for nearly two and a half hours, with the Ukrainian finally prevailing 6-3 6-7 7-6.

Coming into the US Open, Yastremska would have gained confidence from her quarterfinal run in Palermo and round of 16 finish at the Western & Southern Open. At the latter tournament she defeated the in-form Venus Williams in three sets.

Dayana Yastremka's opponent Madison Brengle won as many as five exhibition matches during the suspension of the tour. However, the American is coming into the US Open on the back of a first-round defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in Lexington and a loss against CiCi Bellis in the Palermo qualifiers.

Brengle has made it to the second round in Flushing Meadows after a dominant display against Arina Rodionova in the first round, where she won 6- 6-2. The 30-year-old has no dearth of experience on the tour, and can be expected to give Yastremska something to think about on Wednesday.

Dayana Yastremska vs Madison Brengle preview

The second round meeting between Dayana Yastremska and Madison Brengle is the first between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. Brengle is currently ranked 84th in the WTA rankings, while Yastremska is ranked 25th.

Dayana Yastremska vs Madison Brengle prediction

Dayana Yastremska at the Palermo Ladies Open 2020

Given their recent form and the difference in their rankings, Dayana Yastremska comes into this second round match as the overwhelming favorite. The Ukrainian's ultra-aggressive playing style can be a real-difference maker in the crunch moments, as she showed during the closing stages of her first-round match.

Brengle will look to be at her defensive best against Yastremska, and make the World No. 25 hit a lot of extra shots. However, knowing Yastremska's ability to hit baseline winners off either wing with ease, this could prove to be a very difficult outing for the American.

Prediction: Dayana Yastremska to win in straight sets.