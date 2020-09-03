US Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz

Date: 4 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz preview

Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov looks to continue his campaign at the 2020 US Open when he takes on American Taylor Fritz for a place in the fourth round.

The 21-year-old has had an up-and-down season in 2020 after making his first Masters 1000 final at the Paris-Bercy Masters, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. Shapovalov won only four of his 11 matches before making a second-round exit to eventual quarterfinalist Jan-Lennard Struff at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

However, Denis Shapovalov has found form at the US Open, where he has now registered nine of his 14 Grand Slam match-wins. The Canadian lefthander took out Sebastian Korda and Sonwoo Kwon in successive four-set matches to reach the third round as he looks to emulate his run to the Round-of-16 on his tournament debut three years ago.

Fired up. Moving on.



Denis Shapovalov defeats Soonwoo 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 and is through to Round 3.@denis_shapo I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/SQyQBQBno7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2020

Taylor Fritz, like Shapovalov, also made an indifferent start to the season - losing three of his first four matches - before losing to eventual finalist Dominic Thiem in the third round at the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old followed up by reaching his first final at an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco where he went down to Rafael Nadal.

RAFA RULES ACAPULCO AGAIN 💪@RafaelNadal is the @AbiertoTelcel champion for a third time after defeating Fritz 6-3 6-2! #AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/n5TIgCz3Ik — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 1, 2020

On his competitive return after the COVID-19 outbreak, Fritz lost against Aljaz Bedene in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters last week.

Back to winning ways at his home Grand Slam, Fritz beat Dominic Koepfer and French veteran Gilles Simon to equal his best run at the US Open; Fritz also reached the third round at Flushing Meadows in 2018.

Taylor Fritz had it all going today 🔥



He's through to Round 3 after defeating Simon in straight sets.@Taylor_Fritz97 I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/NqRd9a1cSb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2020

Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Taylor Fritz is winless in two matches against his third-round opponent Denis Shapovalov.

Denis Shapovalov has won both his two previous competitive meetings against his American rival. The duo first met in the 2018 Delray Beach quarterfinals before renewing acquaintances during a round-robin match at the Davis Cup finals in Madrid last year. Shapovalov won both matches in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz will look to reach the fourth round at the US Open for the first time at the expense of Denis Shapovalov.

Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz are relative greenhorns on the Grand Slam circuit. But it is Shapovalov who will start as the slight favourite when he locks horns with his good friend Taylor Fritz for the third time on tour and the first time at a Major.

Both players arrived at the US Open after second-round exits at the Cincinnati Masters last week but have won their first two matches at the second Grand Slam tournament of a COVID-19-ravaged season.

The lefthanded Denis Shapovalov, with his unique single-handed backhand, has a potent all-court game that can throw most players off their games, something Fritz will need to be wary of.

The pair's third meeting could be a gruelling baseline battle as both players hit powerful groundstrokes off either wing and can serve big. However, Fritz will have his chances if he can capitalise on Shapovalov's inconsistent spells during a match.

Nevertheless, it is the Canadian who is more likely to reach the second week of the tournament.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in five sets.