US Open 2020: Diego Schwartzman vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Diego Schwartzman vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 11 am EDT, 8:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Diego Schwartzman vs Cameron Norrie preview

Cameron Norrie at the Battle Of The Brits tournament

World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman would look to get his US Open campaign off to a strong start in his first-round match against Cameron Norrie at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Schwartzman, who was inactive during most of the COVID-19 lockdown, made a winning return to the tour at the Cincinnati Masters, winning his opening match against Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3. But the Argentine couldn't keep up that form, bowing out to Reilly Opelka in straight sets in the very next round.

Schwartzman's 2020 season has been inconsistent so far. He reached the 4th round at the Australian Open and the final in Cordoba but withdrew due to injury in Buenos Aires right before the pandemic struck.

Schwartzman will take on Britain's Cameron Norrie, who is a fairly experienced player himself. The 25-year-old is ranked No. 77 in the world and has been active in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament in his home country.

Norrie won four matches on the trot before retiring against Dan Evans. He continued his good form upon the restart of the tour, as he defeated Mikhail Kukushkin and Kamil Majchrzak in qualifying at the Cincinnati Masters before eventually bowing out to Reilly Opelka too.

Diego Schwartzman vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon 2019

The meeting in New York will be the third between the two players on the ATP tour. The head-to-head between Diego Schwartzman and Cameron Norrie currently stands at a stalemate of 1-1.

Their last meeting was in the third round at Acapulco 2019, where Norrie prevailed 7-6, 4-6, 6-3. Before that the two players faced off at Antwerp in 2018, where Schwartzman ground out another exhausting match 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Diego Schwartzman at the 2020 ATP Cup

Diego Schwartzman comes in as the favorite owing to his superior ranking. But given their previous history on tour and their similar styles, this match could be closer than expected.

Cameron Norrie will look to use his strong returns to counter Schwartzman's serve, which is perhaps the weakest aspect of the Argentine's game. But Schwartzman would look to overcome that strategy by redirecting the pace and quickly getting back into neutral position.

As is evident by their earlier meetings, we can expect several never-ending baseline rallies and exhausting crosscourt exchanges during the match.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.