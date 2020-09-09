US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur

Date: 9 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 8.30 pm EDT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur preview

Dominic Thiem will face World No. 28 Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open.

After his early defeat at the Western & Southern Open, there were doubts raised on Dominic Thiem's ability and competence to deliver on these courts. But the Austrian has so far breezed through the competition, dropping only one set in the opening four rounds.

In his Round-of-16 clash against Felix Auger Aliassime, Thiem had little trouble swatting aside the young Canadian. The World No. 3 lost only two more games in the match after winning the first set in a tiebreak.

Dominic Thiem's forehand, in particular, was firing on all cylinders. His crosscourt forehand, as good as it is offensively, also doubled up as a defensive weapon and delivered big time when put under pressure in the rallies. With his backhand down-the-line also finding its mark, as seen against Marin Cilic in the third round, the Austrian looks to be in a very comfortable place.

Thiem would now be hoping to book a place in his maiden US Open semifinal, but has the human wall Alex de Minaur in his way.

Alex de Minaur has been flying

Seeded No. 21, De Minaur is quite the surprise face in the 2020 quarterfinal line-up. He has capitalized on the higher seeds falling early and has nicked some big wins himself to make a first career appearance in the last eight of a Grand Slam.

In his fourth round match against Vasek Pospisil, De Minaur made an incredible first-set comeback as he warded off four set points at 2-6 in the tiebreaker. He ultimately closed it out by winning six points on the bounce.

Alex de Minaur also made some fantastic returns off Pospisil's giant serves, making the tall Canadian work hard for every hold. The Aussie broke serve as many as three times after the first set, while conceding only two break points on his own serve - both of which he saved.

The US Open is by far the best Slam of De Minaur's career so far, and he would hope to make it even better by reaching the semifinals.

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Dominic Thiem has never reached the semi-finals at the US Open

The head-to-head record between Dominic Thiem and Alex de Minaur currently stands at 2-0 in favor of Thiem.

Both their meetings were in best-of-five-set matches, with the Austrian dropping his only set at their last meeting - in the 2018 Davis Cup World Group play-offs.

Dominic Thiem vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Dominic Thiem has been growing in confidence with each passing match this US Open. The Austrian's game has been tested enough for quality, in both offense and defense.

On Wednesday, Thiem's most reliable play would be his big crosscourt forehand given that De Minaur doesn't defend as well on his forehand side as on on his backhand wing.

Thiem has recovered from shock early exit at Cincinnati Masters

Alex de Minaur's defensive movement has been as good as anyone's in this tournament. The 21-year-old doesn't hit very big, but he would look to get inside Thiem's head by constantly making him play the extra ball.

Moreover, Thiem is susceptible to having that one bad service game every set. And that's when De Minaur would look to pounce.

But Thiem himself is one of the best movers on the tour and one of the few players who can out-rally the Australian consistently. The match should see some long rallies, filled with incredible gets and extraordinary displays of athleticism.

On paper, Dominic Thiem is the clear favorite. But with Novak Djokovic's shock exit on account of a default, every player in the draw is looking to take advantage of the opportunity - as would Alex de Minaur.

Prediction: Dominic Thiem to win in four sets.