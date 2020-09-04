US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic preview

Dominic Thiem serves during the 2020 US Open

Second seed Dominic Thiem will look to strengthen his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when he takes on Marin Cilic in the third round of the 2020 US Open on Saturday.

The Austrian has struggled on the quicker courts at Flushing Meadows, losing in straight sets to Filip Krajinovic at the Cincinnati Masters, which was played in the same venue as the US Open.

The World No. 3 then battled to a victory against Jaume Munar in his US Open opener before seemingly finding his groove in the second round against India's Sumit Nagal, cruising to a straight-set victory.

Thiem reached the final of this year's Australian Open and will be hoping to go one better in New York, although his route to the title has been littered with obstacles, with the Austrian's next adversary the 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.

The Croatian suffered an early exit at the Western & Southern Open and struggled for rhythm in his first two rounds of the US Open. Cilic needed five sets to see off the challenge of unseeded American Denis Kudla in the opening round before a an improved display saw him overcome Norbert Gombos in four sets in the second round.

However, it was far from smooth sailing for the former World No. 3, who trailed Gombos by a break in the third set before tightening his game and sealing a four-set victory.

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Dominic Thiem beat Marin Cilic at the 2019 Coupe Rogers

Dominic Thiem leads Marin Cilic 2-0 in their head-to-head, with both victories coming on hard court.

Thiem beat the hard-hitting Cilic at the Brisbane Open in 2016, the year in which the Austrian truly established himself as a top player. The two also met last year at the Coupe Rogers, with Thiem winning in straight sets.

Dominic Thiem vs Marin Cilic prediction

Marin Cilic is a dangerous opponent

Thiem has not been in full flow at Flushing Meadows but like most top players, he tends to get better the further he progresses in a tournament.

One of the aspects of Thiem's game that has been highlighted in this tournament has been his return position, with the Austrian standing well behind the baseline to return his opponent's serves.

While the tactic has reaped rewards thus far, it will be interesting to see how he fares against Cilic, who possesses one of the finest serves on the men's circuit.

The Croatian is capable of hitting quality serves down the T and out wide with precision. However, his second serve has been shaky in this tournament, as shown by the eight double faults he delivered in his first-round match.

Cilic can take time away from Thiem with his aggressive baseline play and if the Croatian's game holds up under pressure, he should be able to come away with his first-ever victory against the Austrian.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in four sets.