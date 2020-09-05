US Open 2020: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Corentin Moutet

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Corentin Moutet preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been one of the strongest performers among the youngsters on show at the 2020 US Open so far. He downed 2012 champion Andy Murray with a clinical display in the second round, registering a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The Canadian's performance was so impressive that Nick Krygios tweeted in praise of the youngster, saying that he's going to bring new fans to the sport in the future.

FAA is sick to watch - gonna bring fans from other sports, reminds me of someone — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 4, 2020

Auger-Aliassime had a slightly tougher time in his tournament opener, where he was taken to four sets by Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. However, the 20-year-old responded well under the pressure of back-to-back tie-breaks to win 6-3, 6-7(7), 7-6(6), 7-6(6).

Meanwhile, Corentin Moutet's second-round fixture against Dan Evans was stopped midway due to rain and had to be pushed to the next day. The break, however, did not stop Moutet from stunning the 23rd seed with a gritty performance.

The Frenchman pushed the fourth set into a tiebreaker, which he won within minutes of resumption of play. Moutet eventually completed the upset with another nerveless tiebreak display, knocking out the Brit 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 7-6(1).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Corentin Moutet have faced off once on tour before, and the Canadian leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Their lone match took place in the Round of 64 at Wimbledon last year, which Auger-Aliassime with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 scoreline.

Can Corentin Moutet beat Felix Auger-Aliassime this time around?

While that was their only encounter on the pro tour, they did also meet in the Lyon Challenger back in 2018. Auger-Aliassime won that match as well, with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 scoreline.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime's big and accurate serve will be vital for him in the encounter against Corentin Moutet. The Canadian also has an excellent forehand to go with his potent serve, which helps him dictate the pace of the rallies.

Moutet has knocked out two experienced players in the tournament so far, using his strong lefty forehand and excellent court coverage to good effect. The 21-year-old has a way of fighting back in sets as well as tiebreakers, as he showed in his gritty performance against Evans.

The @atptour Next Gen has arrived in New York.



7️⃣ players aged 21 and under are into Round 3. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/tjYy2DxrGW — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2020

Both players are young, agile and look completely self-assured at the moment. Both have also shown composure beyond their years, thus making it very difficult to call this match.

However, given the fact that he has had a few more hours of rest and also that he's beaten Moutet in their previous meeting, Auger-Aliassime might have a slight edge.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.