US Open 2020: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Monteiro preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Monteiro

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 12.30 PM EDT, 10 PM IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports Select / Hotstar

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Monteiro preview

Thiago Montiero at the Davis Cup Qualifier between Australia v Brazil

15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face off against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime made an appearance at the Western & Southern Open last week, playing his first competitive match since the Acapulco Open in February. After an impressive win against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round, the Canadian crashed out of the tournament in his next match against Tennys Sandgren.

The 20-year-old was fatally inconsistent in his match against Sandgren, failing to capitalize on nine break points. He was actually just two service points away from clinching the match in the deciding set tiebreak, but eventually lost 6-7 6-2 6-7.

The Canadian player has been touted by many to be a future Grand Slam champion. However, his poor performance against Sandgren will not inspire much confidence as he makes a push to go deep in the US Open main draw.

Auger-Aliassime's opponent on Tuesday, World No. 82 Thiago Monteiro, comes in on the back of an injury-ridden match against Emil Ruusovouri in the Cincinnati qualifiers, from which he eventually withdrew.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has no dearth of experience on the ATP tour, but boasts an unflattering 6-8 losing record in 2020.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Monteiro head-to-head

Ranked 20th and 82nd in the world respectively, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Thiago Monteiro have never played against each other on the ATP tour. Their match in New York will be the first between the two players.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Thiago Monteiro prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassmie at the 2020 Adelaide International

Given their respective rankings and form on the tour over the past 18 months, Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into the match as the overwhelming favorite. But his erratic performance against Tennys Sandgren will give some hope to Thiago Monteiro.

Both players boast a game reliant on a strong serve. Auger-Aliassime is capable of brilliant groundstrokes from the back of the court too though, and his 'first-strike' style of tennis helps produce a plethora of forehand winners.

However, the Canadian player doesn't have a great record with the return, and his match against Sandgren proved to be no different. Monteiro's lefty serve can cause problems for the 20-year-old, and the Brazilian would look to give him as few break point opportunities as possible.

Auger-Aliassime has a lot more firepower from the back of the court though, and barring another mental collapse he should come through this one unscathed.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.