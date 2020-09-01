US Open 2020: Filip Krajinovic vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Filip Krajinovic vs Marcos Giron

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 6)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Filip Krajinovic vs Marcos Giron preview

Filip Krajinovic takes on Marcos Giron for a place in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

26th seed Filip Krajinovic is in a rich vein of form at the moment, and he will take on American Marcos Giron for a place in the third round of the 2020 US Open.

The Serb had previously won only one match in four appearances at the tournament before he took out Mikael Ymer in straight sets on Monday. But his recent form has been thoroughly impressive, especially since the resumption of tennis after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Krajinovic thrashed World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round at the Cincinnati Masters last week, before losing to eventual finalist Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

"I think I started really well today. I was aggressive, and I'm really happy that I'm in the third round. I don't think Thiem played good tennis today, but I took my chance, and I think I deserved to win," Krajinovic had said after his win over Thiem.

MASSIVE upset on Court 10! 😲



🇷🇸 Filip Krajinovic stuns Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-1.#CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/EvJMsatDpn — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 25, 2020

Earlier in the season, Filip Krajinovic had reached the second round at the Australian Open where he lost to Roger Federer, before making the semifinals in Montpellier and Rotterdam. He had also beaten Novak Djokovic in the Belgrade leg of the ill-fated Adria Tour.

Krajinovic's second-round opponent Marcos Giron, meanwhile, notched up his first-ever Grand Slam main-draw win when he prevailed over Australian Marc Polmans in the first round.

Earlier in the season, the 27-year-old had reached the semifinals at a Challenger tournament and made the Round of 16 in Acapulco, where he lost to compatriot John Isner in straight sets.

Filip Krajinovic vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Filip Krajinovic is yet to meet his second-round opponent Marcos Giron on tour before, so the pair's head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Filip Krajinovic vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron

The in-form Filip Krajinovic should have a comfortable outing against his 96-ranked opponent, especially considering both men's recent outings.

While Krajinovic won three matches before losing in the Cincinnati quarterfinals last week, Giron fell in the second round to 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev.

Relaxed and Ready 🙆‍♂️@DaniilMedwed takes down Giron 6-4, 6-4 to open up his title defense.#CInCyTENNIS pic.twitter.com/JhsRDwy3cU — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 24, 2020

The Serb did not drop a set in his opener at this year's US Open. Giron meanwhile had to claw back from a two sets to one deficit to reach the second round at a Grand Slam tournament for the very first time.

Having spent less time on court than the American, Filip Krajinovic would fancy his chances of reaching the third round at a Major for the first time since 2019 Roland Garros.

Prediction: Filip Krajinovic to win in four sets.