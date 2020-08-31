US Open 2020: Frances Tiafoe vs Andreas Seppi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Andreas Seppi

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 7 pm EDT, 4.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Frances Tiafoe vs Andreas Seppi preview

Andreas Seppi at the 2020 New York Open

Frances Tiafoe and Andreas Seppi are set to face off in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.

Tiafoe comes into the match as one of several players on the tour to have contracted COVID-19 over the last few months. The American fell prey to the virus when he participated in an exhibition tournament in Atalanta.

Tiafoe came into the Cincinnati Masters straight after recovering and testing negative. And even though he lost a hard-fought match in the first round against Andy Murray, he didn't show many signs of fatigue or breathlessness associated with the virus.

Before the pandemic struck, the World No. 81 had been on something of a free-fall. Once ranked 29th in the world (in early 2019), Tiafoe suffered early round exits at the Australian Open, Auckland and Acapulco.

France Tiafoe's opponent, Italy's Andreas Seppi, is one of the more experienced players on the tour and he looked in good form before the lockdown. The World No. 88 reached the final at the New York Open, playing some extraordinary tennis on the way before bowing out to Kyle Edmund.

Seppi's one and only match after the lockdown was at the Western & Southern Open in New York, where he lost in the first round to Soon Woo Kwon in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Andreas Seppi head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe during his third round win against Andreas Seppi at the 2019 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe leads the head-to-head record 1-0 against Andreas Seppi, winning their only previous meeting at the Australian Open in 2019.

After losing a tight first set in a tiebreak, Tiafoe rallied to win the second before falling to a two sets to one deficit. From there, the American player produced some excellent tennis and refused to concede a single break of serve, eventually winning 6-7 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe vs Andreas Seppi prediction

Frances Tiafoe at the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals

Given their history as well as form on the court over the last 18 months, Frances Tiafoe would be the bookmakers' favorite. But Andreas Seppi's consistency at big events is what has made him a regular in the top 50 of the world rankings.

The Italian has a patient counter-punching style which should be a good foil to Tiafoe's quick-strike game that relies on his excellent first serve and forehand. Seppi will also look to take advantage of Tiafoe's underwhelming backhand by starting exhausting baseline exchanges and slowing down the pace.

But if Tiafoe is in good serving form - the way he was during their Australian Open encounter last year - he should be able to come out with a win.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in four sets.