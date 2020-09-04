US Open 2020: Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 5 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Frances Tiafoe continues his run at the 2020 US Open after knocking out John Millman in five sets. Tiafoe will now face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the third round.

Fucsovics too required five sets to upset the higher-ranked Dimitrov. The talented Hungarian has gone under the radar at times this year despite putting on quite a few impressive performances. Fucsovics managed to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open before losing out to Roger Federer.

In the recently concluded Western & Southern Open, Fucsovics won four matches in a row (including qualifying matches) and he will be high on confidence against Tiafoe.

Marton Fucsovics

Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, has had a forgettable year so far including a poor showing at the Cincinnati Masters, where he lost in his very first match to Andy Murray. That said, he has knocked out Andreas Seppi and the dangerous John Millman so far and this only goes to show that the young American is quickly learning from his mistakes.

Tiafoe has already exceeded all expectations by making it this far, having battled COVID-19 virus in July. The dreaded disease has adversely affected the physical health of several sportspersons around the world. Tiafoe has displayed great determination to fight through the mental and physical obstacles created by the disease.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe trails Fucsovics in the h2h by 2-0.

Their most recent encounter took place in Doha this year, where Fucsovics won in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4).

Incidentally, that match was also played on a hard-court.

Incidentally, that match was also played on a hard-court.

Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Marton Fucsovics

The young American is one of the most exciting players on the tour but a lack of consistency has hindered him from achieving as much success as one would hope for. When on song, his forehand, as well as backhand, are a treat to watch.

Tiafoe executes both these shots with a slightly diminished back-swing but is still able to generate massive amounts of power. He also excels at playing low returns due to his stance, and won’t face too many problems with Fucsovics’ flatter shots.

Fucsovics' strengths lie in his speed and endurance. The Hungarian is one of those rare breeds of players who can chase down balls all day long and keep rallies going. His backhand slice is one of his potent weapons in slowing down the pace of rallies - something that Tiafoe thrives on.

The fitness of both players could come into play especially as this has all the signs for a five-setter. This is where Fucsovics could edge out the error-prone American.

Prediction: Fucsovics in five sets