US Open 2020: Grigior Dimitrov vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Tommy Paul

Date: 1 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 6.30 pm EDT, 4 AM IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Grigor Dimitrov vs Tommy Paul preview

The first round at the 2020 US Open will see Grigor Dimitrov taking on home favorite Tommy Paul in a rematch from the Australian Open earlier this year.

Dimitrov, who is still recovering from an unfortunate COVID-19 bout, will be looking to avenge his loss at the year's first Slam. He made a return to tennis at the Cincinnati Masters last week, and looked fine in terms of match fitness.

The 14th seed will still likely find it tough against his opponent though, who has played some good tennis ever since the big upset win in January.

Tommy Paul is playing in just his third main draw match at the US Open

The 23-year-old scored his first top 10 win against Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open, and reached a career-high ranking of No. 57 soon after.

Paul had a promising junior career, winning the French Open and reaching a career high ranking of No. 3. His transition to the senior tour didn't quite yield immediate results, but the youngster has worked exceptionally hard on his game in the last couple of years.

The American already possessed a great forehand and immense foot speed, but it's his improved serving and forecourt skills that have propelled him into mainstream success. He also plays with a certain nonchalance that helps him stay calm during big points, as was seen in his five-set epic against Dimitrov.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov made the semifinals at last year's tournament.

Tommy Paul's win in Melbourne is the only time that the two have crossed paths on the tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the American. And heading into this match, Paul will be eager to make it two wins in a row against his more fancied opponent.

For Grigor Dimitrov, the match will really be about testing his own fitness ahead of a potentially long week. The Bulgarian made it to the semifinals last year, but he will need to take some time settling into his rhythm this time around.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Tommy Paul prediction

The Bulgarian was playing some of his best tennis at the start of the year, and Paul still managed to steal a win from right under his nose. The American definitely has the game to beat the best on a regular basis, but the question is just about the resolve.

At the same time, Dimitrov himself can stay with any opponent in the world on hardcourt when he is at his absolute best. He will not be a pushover by any means, but if Paul can produce the same level of grit that he did earlier this year, there's no reason why he cannot spring another big result.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in five sets.