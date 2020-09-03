US Open 2020: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: 1.30 pm EDT, 11 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Grigor Dimitrov does not seem be facing any fitness issues, having raced to a straight-sets win over American Tommy Paul in the US Open first round.

The Bulgarian recently discussed his bout with COVID-19, calling it a "dark moment". But hopefully his strong performance in the opening match brought him some joy, and helped him regain confidence in his game.

Dimitrov will look to carry forward the momentum into his next match, against Marton Fucsovics. Incidentally, Fucsovics was the one who cut short the Bulgarian's comeback at the Cincinnati Masters last week.

Marton Fucsovics beat Dimitrov in duo's meeting in Cincinnati last week.

Fucsovics is in the midst of a breakout season of sorts. The 28-year-old started the season with a quarterfinal in Qatar, and followed it up with a second-week showing in Melbourne - only his second at a Slam.

Coming back from the break, Fucsovics again surprised everyone by taking out Dimitrov at the Western & Southern Open. The three-set win came as a reminder that the Hungarian is a serious contender at the highest level, as opposed to being a fluke.

That said, beating a top name two weeks in a row is a formidable ask. That's particularly so given the fact that Dimitrov has already avenged one of his big losses from 2020, and would be pumped to do it again.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Dimitrov was a semifinalist in Flushing Meadows last year.

Marton Fucsovics leads the duo's head-to-head 1-0, having secured the aforementioned win over Grigor Dimitrov at the Cincinnati Masters.

The Hungarian brought out his best tennis to outlast his more fancied opponent in that match, and will have to repeat the same sort of performance to stage another upset win.

Dimitrov, on the other hand, will be fancying the chances of an easy win this time around. Not only does he stand to benefit from New York's quick courts, he also has the advantage of having played here many more times than Fucsovics.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Marton Fucsovics has done well to make 2020 a memorable season. But while he would like to add a deep run in New York to his list of accomplishments, Grigor Dimitrov seems to have entered this tournament without any sort of added pressure - which is working wonders for his game.

If the Bulgarian picks up from his win against Paul on Tuesday, he might just have too much game for Fucsovics to fend off this time around.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in four sets.