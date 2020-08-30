US Open 2020: Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk

Date: 31 August 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Round One (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Match timing: Not before 3 pm EDT, 12:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk preview

Hubert Hurkacz serves at 2020 Western & Southern Open

World No.29 Hubert Hurkacz will be looking to get back to the form he displayed at the beginning of the 2020 season at ATP Cup when he takes on Peter Gojowczyk in his first round match at US Open 2020.

The Polish giant began the year on fire, quickly jumping to a six-match winning streak, which included wins over Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric & Diego Schwartzman. After losing early at Australian Open, Hubert Hurkacz failed to defend the slew of points he gained last year post-Melbourne before the tour was forced into a sabbatical by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurkacz played a few matches at the UTR Pro Series and Altec Stylinger Tennis Exhibition in US but those matches were not even half the toil that the best-of-five matches at New York might prove to be. The Pole will face journeyman Peter Gojowczyk in the first round who might have his work cut out for him.

The German, who is known for his ball-bashing game among Challenger enthusiasts, has not had a good 2020 season by any measure. With a four-match losing streak tainting the World No.126's already-mediocre record during the season, Gojowczyk's season highlight came when he qualified for the Australian Open this year.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk head-to-head

The first round match in New York will be the first-ever career meeting between Hubert Hurkacz and Peter Gojowczyk.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Peter Gojowczyk prediction

Peter Gojowczyk last had a good season on the main tour in 2017

Hubert Hurkacz has impressed tennis fans with his effortless style of play. While the Pole does not charge his shots with as much power as his height would suggest, he hits groundstrokes from both wings with great balance. Hurkacz is one of the few players in the top rung of the tour who can swat the ball for a winner without much of a body turn.

Hurkacz's depth and accuracy on his shots deserve plaudits on their own, and his German challenger just might be outmatched when he faces the 6' 5" Pole in the first round of US Open 2020.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.