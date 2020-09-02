US Open 2020: J.J. Wolf vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head & prediction 

Match details

Fixture: J.J. Wolf vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: 3 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports & Hotstar

J.J. Wolf vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Jeffrey John ‘J.J.’ Wolf will play his second ever Grand Slam main draw match against Roberto Carballes Baena. The two will face off in the second round of the 2020 US Open on Thursday.

In the first round, both Wolf and Carballes Baena showed the exit door to much more experienced and higher-ranked opponents in Guido Pella and Feliciano Lopez, respectively. Their reward is a chance to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in their careers.

Roberto Carballes Baena

Compared to J.J. Wolf, Carballes Baena is a seasoned campaigner at Grand Slam events. The Spaniard has been part of the main draw at Majors on seven previous occasions. Carballes Baena thus comes into this match with far more experience of playing at the big stage and it could come in handy against the rather mercurial Wolf.

J.J. Wolf is a fast rising American talent who likes to play big shots and can often pull off ridiculous winners with ease. However, he is known to struggle on the mental front with frequent drops in concentration levels as was visible against Guido Pella.

There is a lot at stake for both players in terms of glory and other incentives and thus one can expect both players to be at their very best.

J.J. Wolf vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

J.J. Wolf and Roberto Carballes Baena have never played each other before on the ATP Tour.

J.J. Wolf vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Roberto Carballes Baena

The American is a naturally gifted player who has the ability to dictate play from the baseline. At the same time Wolf also enjoys coming forward which gave him much success in his first round match.

However, he will have to measure his approach shots better as Carballes Baena has a decent passing shot in him. The Spaniard hit 9 passing winners against Lopez and could hurt Wolf too in the same way.

J.J. Wolf has got a pretty good serve but Carballes Baena will be more than prepared for it having shown against Lopez that he is able to return well. However, Wolf’s big forehand could trouble the Spaniard as the former excels in hitting it down the line as well as cross-court.

The key for Wolf would be to close out points early by continuing with his attacking brand of tennis. If rallies are drawn out it will benefit the Spaniard whose defence is better than the American’s.

Wolf should win this match, however, he must reduces his errors because Carballes Baena will not be giving him too many free points.

Prediction: J.J. Wolf to win in five sets.